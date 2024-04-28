US Pacific Commander Says China Pursues Boiling Frog Strategy





Stay informed with free updates

Simply sign up for the myFT Digest on US-China relations, delivered straight to your inbox.

The commander of US forces in the Indo-Pacific region has accused China of pursuing a boiling frog strategy, increasing tensions in the region with increasingly dangerous military activity.

Admiral John Lung Aquilino said that during his three years as U.S. commander of the Indo-Pacific region, China has accelerated its pace of military development and matched its growing capabilities with more destabilizing behavior.

It's getting more aggressive, they're getting bolder and it's getting more dangerous, Aquilino told the Financial Times in an interview before handing over command to Admiral Samuel Pappy Paparo next week.

Aquilino said China was escalating its aggressive behavior through a boiling frog strategy, in which it gradually raised the temperature so that the ultimate danger was underestimated until it was too late.

There must be a continued depiction of China's bad behavior that is outside international legal standards. And this story must be told by all nations in the region, Aquilino said. He added that Beijing was committed to a strategy of might equals good across the region.

The former Top Gun fighter pilot led the U.S. command for the Indo-Pacific region during a period of strained relations between the United States and China. He was in charge when China responded to then-US President Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August 2022 with unprecedented military exercises. He was also at the controls when a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over the United States last year.

When asked what the most distressing incident was during his command, Aquilino said it was around the time of Pelosis visit, in part because China misinterpreted the trip as a radical change in American policy. At the time, there were calls on Chinese social media for the People's Liberation Army to shoot down Pelosis plane.

“The Chinese misinterpretation made me fear that they might take actions that could be detrimental,” Aquilino said.

Chinese warplanes now regularly fly over the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which previously served as a buffer between the sides. More recently, the Chinese coast guard has also become more assertive around the Taiwanese islands of Kinmen and Matsu.

This is the pressure campaign in action. “I’ve seen it grow in scope and scale, and it’s not slowing down,” Aquilino said. It only becomes more aggressive.

Aquilino said China has not flown any spy balloons over Hawaii, Guam or the continental United States since the incident in February 2023. When asked if any planes had flew over the United States, he replied: “Let me just say that we did not fly over the United States.

He said the best example of China's coercive activity was around the Second Thomas Shoal, a reef located inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. China claims this feature despite a 2016 international arbitration tribunal ruling that it has no sovereign rights over the submerged reef.

Chinese coast guard ships have taken aggressive measures in recent months, including firing water cannons to prevent the Philippines from resupplying marines from the Sierra Madre, a rusting ship that Manila beached on the reef in 1999 to reinforce its claims.

I'm certainly very concerned at Second Thomas Shoal, Aquilino said. Philippine coast guard and military personnel were injured. This is a step beyond a pressure campaign.

Since Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held a summit in San Francisco in November, Chinese warplanes have ended the risky and coercive aerial interceptions of U.S. spy planes that were common during the previous two years.

Aquilino welcomed the development, but he said it was clear that China was using interceptions as a dedicated tool in its toolbox to be deployed as desired.

He added that the PLA putting pressure on the Philippines, even as it reduced its activity toward the United States, demonstrated a strategy of intimidation that the strongest could be won. They believe they can get away with it.

Recommended

Aquilino said he was concerned about other threats, including North Korea, which launched more missiles in 2023 than its previous cumulative total. He said he paid particular attention to cooperation between North Korea and Russia and deepening ties between China and Russia, which he said were of great concern.

As he prepares to hand over command in Hawaii to Paparo, Aquilino said one of his key messages is the need to focus on speed and urgency in terms of operations and delivery of capabilities, including with allies. He explained that this includes the sophisticated networks that connect sensors and weapons.

The ability to prevent this conflict will require a sense of urgency and speed in implementing our new modernization capabilities. [and] our posture initiatives, Aquilino said

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f926f540-d5c2-43f2-bd8f-c83c0d52bcda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos