Hundreds of university students arrested in US as protests against Gaza war spread | Israel's War on Gaza News





Hundreds of students have been arrested at US universities as protesters continue to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and divestment from businesses allowing Israel to wage a nearly seven-month war against the Palestinian enclave .

Police were out in force on college campuses Saturday, some using chemical irritants and Tasers to disperse students, as more universities witnessed protests against continued bombing of the Gaza Strip and to demand an end to American military assistance to Israel.

In Boston, police arrested about 100 people as they cleared a protest camp at Northeastern University, with social media posts showing security forces in riot gear and officers charging tents at the back of a truck.

Police clear an encampment on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston [Michael Casey/AP Photo]

In a statement on X, Northeastern said the area of ​​campus where the protests took place is now fully secure and all campus operations have returned to normal.

The school said its decision came after what began as a student protest two days ago was infiltrated by professional organizers with no affiliation with Northeastern. He added that those detained who produced a valid school ID card have been released and will face disciplinary proceedings and not legal action.

pic.twitter.com/xAbRpaIinL

Northeastern University (@Northeastern) April 27, 2024

In Bloomington, in the Midwest, Indiana University police arrested 23 people as they evacuated a protest camp on campus, the Indiana Daily Student newspaper reported.

On the other side of the country, the Arizona State University Police Department arrested 69 people for trespassing after the group set up an unauthorized encampment on campus.

Arizona State officials said a group of protesters, most of whom were not ASU students, faculty or staff, set up camp Friday and ignored repeated orders to disperse.

Students gather for a pro-Palestinian protest at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. [Liliana Salgado/Reuters]

Meanwhile, at Washington University in St. Louis, at least 80 people were arrested, including US presidential candidate Jill Stein and her campaign manager.

Across the United States, university leaders have tried and failed to quell protests, which have often seen police intervene violently, with videos from different states showing hundreds of students and even professors forcibly arrested.

Protesters called for amnesty for students and professors sanctioned or fired for protesting. About a week ago, at Columbia University in New York, more than 100 pro-Palestinian activists were arrested.

What began on Columbia's campus has escalated into a nationwide confrontation between students and administrators over pro-Palestinian protests and restrictions on free speech.

Over the past 10 days, hundreds of students have been arrested, suspended, placed on probation and, in rare cases, expelled from universities, including Yale University, the University of Southern California, Vanderbilt University and the University of Minnesota.

Some universities had to cancel graduation ceremonies, while others saw their buildings occupied by protesters.

Students take big risks

Al Jazeera's John Hendren of Princeton University in New Jersey said the price of protests could be high for students occupying college campuses.

Students take big risks during these protests. If they break university rules, they can be expelled. And here at Princeton, tuition exceeds $50,000 a year, he said. For many of them, it's an education they've looked forward to all their lives.

Princeton student Sam Bisno told Al Jazeera that taking such risks showed how passionate students were about the issue. People are willing to risk everything. But we know there is power in numbers, he said.

People stand near a flower arrangement reading Free Palestine during a protest at the University of Southern California. [David Swanson/Reuters]

Momodou Taal was among four students that Cornell University in New York state temporarily suspended Saturday for setting up an encampment on its campus.

He told Al Jazeera that the student protesters had received threats and been subjected to doxing, which refers to the posting of an individual's personal information on the internet without their consent. He said these students received no protection from their school.

We no longer have confidence in the administration to be a safe place for Muslim students, for Arab students, for Palestinian students and overall for students of color and pro-Palestinian students, said Taal.

Maysam Elghazali, an organizer of the protests at Emory University in Atlanta, said the students demonstrating had three demands.

First, that Emory disclose all of its financial investments. Second, that they divest from all Israeli companies, and third, that they grant continued amnesty and protection to all students who have been unjustly arrested, she told Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, academic protests against the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza have also spread to schools in Canada, Europe and Australia.

The first Canadian campus protest camp for Gaza was held Saturday at McGill University in Montreal.

The CBC reported that protesters were demanding that McGill and Concordia universities divest from funds involved in the Zionist state as well as [cut] links with Zionist academic institutions.

