Hamas releases propaganda video of two hostages, including kidnapped US citizen





Hamas released new undated video footage on Saturday of two men – including a US citizen – being held hostage in Gaza. The video shows the two men alive and was posted on the Palestinian militant group's social media channel, which is regularly used by the group to post propaganda videos.

The hostages seen in the video have been identified as Omri Miran and Keith Siegel by the campaign group Hostages and Missing Families Forum. Both men were kidnapped by militants during Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

In the statement, the campaign group said the video shows the hostages “for the first time after 204 days of captivity.” CBS News cannot verify the date of the shooting or the content of the video, but the footage was posted on the channel where other videos showing hostages have been posted.

A U.S. official told CBS News that the FBI is reviewing the proof-of-life propaganda video released by Hamas, which features U.S. citizen Siegel held hostage with an Israeli hostage. The White House was not informed in advance of Siegel's video before its public release. U.S. officials are in contact with the Siegel family.

Five U.S. nationals are still missing and believed to be hostages living in Gaza, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday. The remains of three other American citizens are believed to be in their possession. Hamas released video footage of Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin that day – as Jews celebrated Passover – and delivered a lengthy statement clearly written by Hamas.

It was the first time Hamas had publicly released video of a U.S. citizen being held hostage, the U.S. official said, until Siegel's video surfaced Saturday. He is the second American citizen to appear in a Hamas propaganda video. A representative for Siegel's family told CBS News that this is the first such video the family has seen of the 64-year-old American since his kidnapping.

Siegel's wife, a woman named Aviva Siegel, who is not a U.S. citizen, was released by Hamas in November during a temporary ceasefire in which the militant group released about 100 hostages taken during the militant group's attack on Israel on October 7. In exchange, some 210 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons.

Hamas and associated terrorist groups are believed to be holding 133 hostages in Gaza.

“The proof of life of Keith Siegel and Omri Miran is the clearest proof that the Israeli government must do everything to approve an agreement for the return of all hostages before Independence Day. a dignified burial,” the campaign group’s statement said.

— Tucker Reals, Margaret Brennan, Pat Milton and Haley Ott contributed reporting.

Cara Tabachnick is an editor and reporter at CBSNews.com. Cara began her career in crime at Newsday. She has written for Marie Claire, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal. She reports on issues of justice and human rights. Contact her at [email protected]

