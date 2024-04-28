Ireland plans to return asylum seekers to UK under emergency laws | Ireland





Ireland plans to return asylum seekers to Britain under new emergency laws in an effort to stem arrivals through Northern Ireland.

Taoiseach Simon Harris wants to submit proposals to the Cabinet next week amid concerns that Rishi Sunak's Rwanda plans are changing the routes for asylum seekers in the UK.

Harris has asked Justice Secretary Helen McEntee to table a proposal to cabinet next week to allow inadmissible international protection claimants to return to the UK.

The move follows Sunak's claims that Tory deterrence is working and follows recent revelations that 80% of asylum seekers in Ireland came via the border with Northern Ireland.

Harris did not comment on other countries' immigration policies, but said she had asked the Minister of Justice to submit proposals on designating safe third countries and allowing returns of inadmissible international protection to protect the integrity of Ireland's immigration system. UK applicants.

Ireland has a rules-based system that must be applied firmly and fairly at all times, the spokesperson said. This is one of a number of actions we are taking to strengthen our systems and ensure they are robust, effective and agile. The discipline and integrity of our migration system will be at the forefront of our actions.

McEntee said he would tighten control of Ireland and discuss the return of refugees with James Cleverly and other British officials during a visit to London.

That is why I am introducing fast-track processing, this is why I will table emergency legislation in the Cabinet this week to ensure we can effectively return people to the UK, and this is why I will meet the Home Secretary on Monday to raise these issues, she told RT. said.

In an interview with Sky News on Sunday, Sunak said the controversial Rwandan bill, signed into law last week, is already having an impact as some people are worried about it coming to the UK.

Illegal immigration is a global problem. That is why many countries are discussing third country partnerships and exploring new ways to address this issue, and I believe they will follow the UK's lead.

Last week, protests against proposed refugee accommodation took place in County Wicklow, leading to violent clashes with police using shields and spray, and six people being arrested. Police said rocks and other missiles were thrown and an ax was also recovered.

There have been protests and arson attacks on proposed refugee reception centers across Ireland in recent years, adding to anxiety about far-right incitement and threats to politicians.

In a speech to be given later on Sunday, the Taoiseach said warning signs about abuse of public figures must be taken seriously. We know how this story ends, Harris said. We have been given too many warnings, and we must take them seriously before the unthinkable happens.

Ireland has hosted more than 100,000 refugees, about three-quarters of whom are from Ukraine. There is a serious housing crisis that is driving up rents and homelessness and fueling anti-immigrant sentiment. Riots destroyed parts of central Dublin last November.

