Ukraine maps show Russian gains as US aid fears too late





Russian forces continue to maintain their momentum on the battlefield in Ukraine as maps show Moscow's latest progress, amid concerns over whether the Kiev aid package just passed by the Congress can thwart Moscow's momentum in time.

The X War Mapper account, which provides updates on the status of the front line in Ukraine, published graphics on Friday showing Russian gains in the Donetsk region over the past 10 days.

One map illustrated how, northwest of Avdiivka, the bitterly contested town that was captured by Moscow in February, Russian forces had broken through the Ukrainian line at Ocheretyne.

War Mapper stated that Russian forces had taken “most of the settlement”, advanced to Semenivka and Berdychi and captured Novomykhailivka, south of Marinka, although it noted Ukrainian gains between Ivanivkse, Klishchiivka and to the is from Terny.

“(Russia) has secured more territory east of Chasiv Yar,” War Mapper said, referring to the city that kyiv warns Vladimir Putin wants to capture in time for May 9, Victory Day commemorations. , of Moscow's role in the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Analysts are wondering whether Washington's $61 billion bill to inject much-needed munitions and equipment has been delayed too long after months of opposition from some House Republicans.

While welcoming the bill, military analyst Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI), said on X, formerly Twitter, that U.S. aid could help kyiv fight in 2024 and 2025, but that Russia would probably make further progress. this year, and “this will not solve all of Ukraine's problems.”

“Even with increased ammunition deliveries and spending, Ukraine may not be able to hold Chasiv Yar and other such towns,” Lee said in the thread, adding that if Russian forces managed to capture the city, they would be faced with more favorable terrain. “which could lead to an increase in the rate of progression.”

“If Chasiv Yar falls, it will also endanger Ukrainian positions south of the city,” he said. “This is true of Russian advances elsewhere. Delays in aid and mobilization have been costly.”

Meanwhile, in an analysis for the Carnegie Endowment for World Peace, Eugene Rumer, director of the US think tank's Russia and Eurasia program, said Ukraine “does not have good options, even with the latest program help”.

“Many military analysts have already reached this conclusion privately, but are unwilling to express this sentiment,” he wrote in a commentary published Thursday, adding that the U.S. deal “is almost certainly the final package of such magnitude, whoever is elected.” the next American president. »

He said that at the next NATO summit in Washington, the alliance should not discuss kyiv's path to membership, but rather put in place commitments, “including more and better capabilities to defend and repel the Russian assault and long-range precision strike weapons to continue and extend strikes deep into Russia. »

A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during a training session near Chasiv Yar in Ukraine February 27, 2024. kyiv has warned that Russia plans to capture the city before May 9. A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during a training session near Chasiv Yar in Ukraine on February 27, 2024. February 27, 2024. kyiv has warned that Russia plans to seize the city before May 9. Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images

However, Congress' passage of the $61 billion plan has spurred optimism in Ukraine and among its supporters.

“Although we do not know the actual delivery times, some reports indicate that the first delivery will take place as early as this week,” Marianna Tretiak, chair of the American Coalition for Ukraine, told Newsweek in a statement Thursday.

“We are confident that the local Ukrainian military administration will disperse the aid quickly, within a few days, because the situation on the front lines is dire,” she said. “In recent weeks, rationing has even been applied to civil defense systems, leading to more damage in residential areas and more deaths and injuries among the civilian population.”

