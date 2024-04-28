



The trees are out, but it still feels pretty chilly and damp.

In southeast England, 25 to 30 mm of rain fell in 24 hours this weekend. In some areas, that's more than half the April average.

But coats and gloves can soon become redundant.

High temperatures across the UK on Sunday range from 9C to 13C (48F to 55F), but on Monday and Tuesday they can reach 16C or 17C (61F or 63F).

This trend will continue as the week progresses, with values ​​possibly reaching the top 10 on Friday and Saturday.

From Thursday, the Met Office predicts highs of 16C in Cardiff and Belfast.

Expected to be 14C (57F) in Edinburgh and 18C (64F) in London and Manchester.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said April felt unusually cold due to gray skies and rain.

But in reality, it was “warmer than average,” senior meteorologist Amy Bokota said.

She added that it was “a month of two halves.” “The first half of the year was pretty warm, and then it’s been pretty cool so far.”

It was certainly “wetter than the average for the whole of Britain”. This means many parts of the UK are “pretty boring so far this time of year”.

Across the UK, the average rainfall in April is 99mm, which is 27% more than usual for this month.

Image: April had 27% more rain than usual. File photo: iStock

April is ‘more boring than I thought’

The highest temperature recorded since the beginning of the month was 21.8C in Writtle, Essex, and the lowest temperature in Shap, Cumbria, was -6.3C.

The coldest place on Saturday night was Braemar in Aberdeenshire, where temperatures dipped to minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, unusually chilly for this late in the year.

The UK average for April is 8.4C (47F).

Asked why people felt it was colder than expected, Mr Bokota said: “The last few weeks have been quite a bit colder than average.”

“It’s been a duller month than usual, so there’s less sunlight around, which has had an impact on how people feel about the weather.

“I think it kind of affects people’s interpretation of what the weather feels like, mainly because it’s been so unstable and changeable.”

