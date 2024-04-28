Eretz Nehederet skit mocks pro-Palestinian American students





As a wave of pro-Palestinian protests, which have often degenerated into anti-Semitic and pro-Hamas demonstrations, sweeps across American college campuses, the writers of the Israeli comedy Eretz Nehederet (Wonderland) on the Keshet Network can rightly say: “Amarnu lechem”. – in Hebrew for “We told you so” – because a sketch broadcast for the first time last November, which seems to predict the awakened camps, has just gone viral again on social networks.

Eretz Nehederet

WATCH Honestly, it's hard to tell the difference between satire and reality these days. @Eretz_Nehederet called this Christmas uprising in Columbia five months ago.

– Intel Open Source (@Osint613) April 25, 2024

The fact that the sketch takes place in a place called “Columbia Untisemity” is particularly prescient, since protests at New York's Columbia University have been at the center of the news. The skit features two students called Kelcy and Wordle, played by Eretz Nehederet regulars Liat Harlev and Tamir Bar, dressed in rainbow costumes, tearing down posters of the 250 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

They chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which Kelcy says he knows is true because it rhymes. A protester holds up a sign in front of the Columbia University campus with a student encampment protesting in support of the Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York, United States, on April 25, 2024. (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

“I couldn't care less about Hamas, it's so hot right now,” Wordle says, as the sketch presents them as two privileged middle schoolers who have no idea what they're chanting for or against, just like many Viral videos showed real university students admitting they don't know why protests took place on different campuses throughout the week.

Like many protesters, Kelcy and Wordle say they are not anti-Semitic, while chanting for Israel to be wiped off the map – “Burn Tel Aviv” and threats of additional massacres by Hamas were heard in Columbia and much of from the Ivy League. , as well as on campuses across the United States – or, as Wordle puts it, “I’m not anti-Semitic, I’m fluid racist.”

“Best Freedom Fighter”

They then greet their “BFF – Bestie Freedom Fighter”, a Hamas terrorist based in the Gaza tunnels, who tells them: “You can come to Gaza at any time, and we will throw you off the roof, you filthy homosexual . ”, mocking “Queers for Palestine”. Wordle misinterprets this appreciatively: “They want to throw me a party on the roof!” ” and Kelcy exclaims, “They are so welcoming and inclusive!”

The Hamas fighter tells them they're so stupid he won't waste bullets on them, and the imperturbable Kelcy responds by inviting him to America. He assures them that he will be there soon.

The general deterioration of American campuses, from institutes of higher learning to swamps of anti-Western propaganda, is ridiculed as Wordle boasts that his specialty is “queer postcolonial astrology.”

At the end, they change their song to: “From the river to the sea! Palestine will be free of Jews! whatever they decide sounds better.

Eretz Nehederet, Israel's most popular comedy series for more than two decades, has been exploring dark humor in war since October and has featured a number of English-language sketches like this one. These include two interviews with BBC presenters and journalists who blame Israel for everything that happens, even while Hamas fighters are heard admitting that their rockets misfired and landed near Israel. a hospital, and a BBC interview with Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, interrupted by crying. of a baby held hostage.

American actors Brett Gelman and Michael Rapaport appeared in the series during their recent visits to Israel, with Gelman playing a Berkeley professor visiting Bethlehem just after the birth of Jesus, who tries to explain to Kelcy and Wordle that he There were actually no Jews in Palestine before 1948, and Rapaport pretending to host the Oscars and castigating the Hollywood glitterati for not calling for the release of the hostages.

Perhaps we can look forward to a reunion with Kelcy and Wordle in the next episode of Eretz Nehederet, as campus protests show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

