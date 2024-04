Southern California woman defrauded more than $150 million from the U.S. Postal Service

A San Gabriel Valley woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding the U.S. Postal Service out of more than $150 million.

Lijuan Angela Chen, 51, of Walnut, carried out the scheme by using counterfeit mailers to ship tens of millions of packages, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

From November 2019 to May 2023, Chen and his accomplice, Chuanhua Hugh Hu, 51, owned and operated a parcel shipping business in Industry City.

The company provided shipping services to logistics companies based in China.

To save money, Hu created fake postage stamps to ship packages by printing duplicate and counterfeit Netstamps, which are stamps purchased online from third-party vendors and printed on adhesive paper.

In November 2019, authorities became aware of the counterfeiting operation and Hu fled the country and settled in China where he continued making counterfeit postal items, officials said.

Chen stayed in the United States to oversee the warehouses she and Hu used to ship their packages during the project.

In 2020, the two men began using the counterfeit labels to send mail through the United States Postal Service.

They would receive packages from sellers and apply fake shipping labels before arranging for the items to be transferred to USPS facilities.

The shipping labels were fraudulent and frequently included, among other red flags, “smart barcode data” recycled from previously sent packages, according to court documents. Smart barcode data is used in some postal shipping labels to prove payment of the required postage for the item being shipped.

15 people arrested in multimillion-dollar cartel drug trafficking operation in Southern California

From January 2020 to May 2023, Chen and Hu sent more than 34 million packages with counterfeit shipping and shipping labels, officials said.

This scheme caused more than $150 million in losses to the USPS.

Chen pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of using counterfeit mail. She has been in federal custody since her arrest in May 2023.

As part of his plea deal, Chen also agreed to forfeit funds that authorities seized from his bank accounts, insurance policies and real estate in several cities, including Walnut, Chino, Chino Hills, South El Monte, Diamond Bar and West Covina.

Hu remains a fugitive believed to be residing in China. He was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, three counts of passing and possessing counterfeit United States bonds, and one count of counterfeiting and counterfeiting of postage stamps.

A sentencing hearing for Chen is scheduled for August 2. If convicted, she faces up to five years in federal prison on each count.

This matter was investigated by the criminal investigation teams of the United States Postal Inspection Service and the IRS.

