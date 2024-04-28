Home Office to detain asylum seekers across UK in shocking Rwandan operation | Immigration and Asylum





The Home Office will launch a surprise operation to detain asylum seekers across the UK on Monday, weeks earlier than expected, in preparation for deportation to Rwanda, the Guardian can reveal.

Authorities plan to accept refugees who show up at immigration offices for regular meetings and will take people across the country for two weeks of large-scale training.

They will be immediately transferred to a detention center and boarded flights to Rwanda, the first of which is already operationally ready and scheduled to take off this summer. Other flights confirmed for this flight are already on hold.

The move is thought to have been timed to coincide with UK local council elections on Thursday, as Rishi Sunak seeks to bolster his claims that he is cracking down on illegal immigration.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the Prime Minister's ratification of the Rwanda Security Act means the government has entered the final phase of operationalizing this landmark policy to eradicate illegal migration and stop boats.

“At some stage this will inevitably involve detaining people in preparation for the first flight to Rwanda in the next 10 to 12 weeks,” he added. It would be inappropriate to comment further on operational activities.

Police Scotland have issued an alert due to the high risk of street protests and attempts by refugee advocates to stop detentions.

Communities in Scotland have blocked deportations on two occasions, with mass protests taking place on Glasgow's Kenmoor Street in May 2021 and Edinburgh's Nicholson Square in June 2022.

On both occasions, hundreds of people surrounded immigration enforcement vehicles to prevent asylum seekers from being removed after tense standoffs between protesters and police.

Protesters were warned of detentions in Kenmure Street by the protest network, and two men were eventually released from Border Force custody after a six-hour standoff to avoid violent clashes.

Police will not participate in detention for Rwandan flights, but will participate in crowd control and flight security. A Police Scotland spokesperson referred the Guardian to the Home Office after being approached.

On Monday, before the Lords and House of Commons met overnight to pass the Security of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, Sunak said: We have increased our detention spaces to 2,200 to detain people while we prepare for their removal.

To process claims quickly, we have 200 trained and dedicated social workers ready and waiting. To ensure that all legal cases are dealt with quickly and decisively, the judiciary has set up 25 courtrooms and identified 150 judges who can provide over 5,000 trial days.

Aamer Anwar, a human rights lawyer in Glasgow who was directly involved in the Kenmure Street protests, said Police Scotland and the Scottish Government needed to ensure they believed it was lawful.

Sending people overseas 5,000 miles away is nothing more than a dirty cash scheme for people, he said.

He added: I expect that in the coming years we will see the spirit of Kenmure Street explode across the UK in opposition to policies that will lead to misery, self-harm and death, and will drive more people into the arms of smugglers.

The fundamental question for the Scottish Government and Police Scotland is whether they are willing to engage in this barbaric abuse of power against a desperate population.

Enver Solomon, head of the Refugee Council, said: “The government is recklessly determined to pursue its inhumane Rwandan plan despite the cost, disruption and human misery. We know this has the potential to cause a catastrophic system collapse.

Even if thousands of people move to Rwanda this year, there will still be tens of thousands more refugees who have fled countries such as Afghanistan, Sudan and Syria and are stuck in permanent predicament in the UK, likely cut off from services and contact. They face risks of exploitation and abuse. This situation could be avoided if governments instead chose to run fair, effective and humane asylum systems.

Instead of paving the way for another crisis in the asylum system, the government should stop trying to generate headlines and start processing asylum claims quickly and fairly.

Sonya Sceats, chief executive of Freedom from Torture, a charity that supports torture survivors, said detention and deportation would deepen the trauma refugees have already experienced.

We know from our clinical services that even torture survivors who are completely safe from harm tend to live in a semi-permanent state of hypervigilance to threat because of their history of arrest, detention and abuse in authoritarian states.

News of this crackdown is therefore certain to trigger a mental health breakdown for many men, women and children under the care of our therapists.

Compassionate people inside and outside the country will be sickened by this performative cruelty, designed to grab headlines and stoke fear among people fleeing torture and persecution. This is not who we are as a nation.

