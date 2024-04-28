U.S. police recruiting increases in 2023 after years of decline, survey finds





PHILADELPHIA — Police departments across the United States are reporting an increase in troop levels for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 killing of George Floyd led to a historic exodus of officers, a survey finds .

More sworn officers were hired in 2023 than in the previous four years, and fewer officers resigned or retired, according to the 214 law enforcement agencies that responded to a survey by the Police Executive Research Forum, or PERF.

Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and increased surveillance of law enforcement.

As more officers left, many departments had to redeploy overburdened resources by diverting officers from investigative work or quality of life issues such as abandoned vehicles or noise violations to deal to increased crime and, in some cases, shortages have led to a slowdown in business. response times or limit responses to emergencies only, police officials say.

I just think the last four years have been particularly difficult for American police,” said Chuck Wexler, executive director of PERF, a nonprofit think tank based in Washington, D.C. “And our survey shows that we are starting finally reaching a milestone.

However, different departments are reaching that milestone at different rates, according to Wexler, who noted that many still struggle to attract and retain officers.

Overall, the profession is not out of the woods yet, he said.

The Associated Press left phone and email messages with several unions and police departments inquiring about an increase in hiring.

The survey shows that even though small and medium-sized departments had more sworn officers than in January 2020, large departments are still more than 5% below their staffing levels from that time, even with an increase in 'one year to the next from 2022 to 2023.

The survey also showed that smaller departments with fewer than 50 officers still struggle with a higher rate of resignations and retirements.

The survey only asked for numbers, Wexler said, so it's hard to say whether these officers are leaving for larger departments or leaving the profession altogether. He also said small departments, which make up 80 percent of agencies nationwide, were underrepresented in the responses PERF received.

Many larger departments have increased their officers' pay or started offering incentives such as signing bonuses for experienced officers willing to transfer, something smaller departments can't really compete with. At least a dozen small departments have been disbanded, leaving the municipalities they once served relying on state or county aid for policing.

But even some of the best-paid large departments still struggle to recruit new recruits.

I don't think it's a question of money. I think it depends on how people view their work and feel like they're going to be supported, Wexler said. There are departments on the West Coast that pay six figures, but still face major recruiting challenges.

In addition to salaries and bonuses, many agencies are reviewing their application requirements and recruitment processes.

Wexler believes some of these changes make sense, including allowing visible tattoos, reassessing the importance of past financial issues and processing background checks for applicants more quickly. But he warned that PERF does not support lowering training standards or candidates.

Maria Maki Haberfeld, chair of the Department of Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, says departments have focused too much on officer numbers. She worries that some are lowering education requirements and other standards to boost the numbers instead of trying to find the best people to police their communities.

Policing is a real profession that requires more skills and more education than people can understand,” she said. “It's not about tattoos or running a mile in 15 minutes. It's really more about emotional intelligence, maturity, and making split-second decisions that don't use deadly force.

Haberfeld also warned that any personnel gains made through incentives could easily be erased, especially as officers, some in riot gear, have been seen dispersing protests against the war between Israel and Hamas in universities across the country.

In policing, it takes decades to make progress and a split second for public attitudes to deteriorate, she said.

The PERF survey showed an overall drop of more than 20% in resignations, from a maximum of almost 6,500 in 2022 to less than 5,100 in 2023. They are, however, still above levels at the start of the pandemic in 2020, where just over 4,000 officers resigned. in all responding departments.

As with hiring, the rate of reduction in retirements tends to depend on the size of departments. There were fewer retirements in 2023 than in 2019 in large departments, slightly more retirements in medium departments and a high number of retirements in small departments. The survey found a sharp decline in resignations at large agencies with 250 or more agents and at mid-sized agencies with between 50 and 249 agents.

Besides increased salaries and benefits, improved retention can be partly attributed to a change in how some public officials view their public safety services, Wexler says.

We've gone from public discourse about defunding the police just a few years ago to public officials realizing that their numbers are leaving, he said. I think there is no doubt that there has been a sea change among political leaders.

