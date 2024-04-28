Asylum seekers already in the UK say Rwandan law creates new insecurities.





On a cold spring day last month, Mohsen (36), from Iran, woke up before dawn and was quickly taken by smugglers to a rubber boat off the coast of France.

The water was calm and the sky was clear, but he said he was aware of the risks of the journey ahead. At least 72 people have drowned while attempting to cross the English Channel since 2018, according to the International Organization for Migration.

He said he left Iran because police raided his home threatening to arrest him after he took part in anti-government protests last year.

Mohsen, who asked to be identified only by his first name out of concern that his name being made public could affect his asylum claim, said he would risk drowning to start a new life in Britain. And he boarded the ship despite knowing about the British government's plan, first announced in 2022, to deport some asylum seekers to the Central African country of Rwanda.

oh my god? What other options did I have? he said Honestly, I'm worried. Especially after Monday. It seems like the rules change every day.

On Monday, Britain's Conservative government passed controversial legislation to pave the way for deportation flights to Rwanda to begin in the summer, despite a previous ruling by Britain's Supreme Court that found Rwanda was unsafe for refugees. For months the House of Lords, the upper house of parliament, has failed to amend the bill, and the former Conservative prime minister said ignoring the country's highest court sets an extremely dangerous precedent.

Under the plan, some asylum seekers would have their claims heard in Rwanda and, if approved, would not be allowed to resettle in Rwanda and live in the UK. According to government guidance, anyone who arrives in the UK after January 1, 2022, traveling by dangerous means such as small boats or clandestine trucks, or arriving via a safe third country, could be sent to Rwanda. The law and other recent government policies mean that, with some exceptions, including Ukrainians and Hong Kongers, there are few options for people to apply for asylum in the UK.

Charities and human rights groups supporting asylum seekers have said many have expressed concern about Rwanda's problematic human rights record, and that fears of being deported have added to their anxiety about living in uncertainty for months, even years. .

Habibullah, 28, fled Afghanistan when the Taliban seized power last year, arrived by boat and killed his father and brother, he said. He requested that only his first name be used for security reasons.

He said he would die if he went to Afghanistan, but added that going to Rwanda felt almost scary. He said he had been seeing a doctor for depression since receiving a letter from the British government in June telling him he could be deported.

He said he traveled from Afghanistan through Iran, Bulgaria, Austria, Switzerland and France, sometimes without food. After all the hardships, he said, he couldn't bear to be kicked out.

I came to Britain for Britain, he said, sitting in the dimly lit cafeteria of the South London hotel where he and other asylum seekers are housed.

One of the hotel's residents said she survived being raped and tortured in Botswana. Another person fled the Syrian civil war. They all said they were afraid of ending their lives in Rwanda.

Marvin George Bamwhite, 27, said he left home in Uganda, which neighbors Rwanda and has strict anti-homosexuality laws. His family criticized him when they found out he was gay.

Rwanda may be safe for others, he said, but it is not safe for everyone. Not gay people. Rwanda is not safe for us.

Rwanda has changed since the devastating genocide of 1994. Although it enjoyed prosperity, the government was also criticized for repression and human rights abuses. Although being gay is not illegal in Rwanda, it is often stigmatized, and Human Rights Watch has documented cases of arbitrary detention of members of the LGBTQ community.

Britain's Supreme Court declared the Rwandan policy illegal last November. It found that there were significant grounds to believe that asylum seekers sent there would face a risk of abuse if forcibly returned. This means that refugees could return to their home countries and potentially face violence or abuse that violates the UK and its laws. and international law.

The new law aims to override the court ruling by declaring Rwanda safe and directing judges and immigration officials to treat the country as such. It's a ploy that Senate lawyers call a legal fiction. On Monday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government would immediately start detaining asylum seekers and the first deportation flights were scheduled for late June or early July. However, legal issues are expected, which may prevent the plane from taking off.

Government policy is based on the theory that asylum seekers will reconsider traveling to the UK if they believe they will end up in Rwanda. But I guess we still have to wait and see. Boat arrivals have continued for several months, at least since Mr Sunak said he would press ahead with the plan.

Hours after the policy was passed, five people, including a child, died trying to cross from France on an overcrowded rubber boat. Mr Sunak said the deaths highlighted the need for the Rwanda plan.

He mentioned human smugglers in an interview with journalists on Tuesday, saying this is what tragically happens when people are pushed out to sea. That's why, first and foremost as a matter of compassion, we need to actually break this business model and end the unfairness of those who come to our country illegally.

Several asylum seekers interviewed by The New York Times said they would still have tried to come to Rwanda despite the country's policy, but Mr Bamhwaite said he thought this could deter at least some African asylum seekers.

He said no one would come to the UK to return to Africa.

As of December, some 95,252 asylum cases were awaiting an initial decision, according to the most recent UK government data.

Some, like Mohammed Al Muhandes, 53, are banned from work and rely on government support to stay in hotels.

Mr Muhandes, who fled Yemen amid threats to his life during the civil war, sought asylum in Britain last July and spent months in a hotel in Leeds, northern England. “This tunnel is dark, and there is no light at the end,” he said. You are waiting for someone to come and shine the light.

The lack of clarity about who Rwanda's plan can apply to has permeated hotels, communal homes and other places where many asylum seekers are awaiting answers to their cases.

Reza Kademi, 24, from Bradford, northern England, said it was honestly a terrible thing. Mr Kademi arrived from Iran in August after police came to his home threatening to arrest him for participating in protests against the government and for making critical posts on social media.

I didn't want to leave. I had a job, a family, a house and a car, Mr. Cademi said. Here we started from 0.

He said his mother and father called him in tears when they heard about the recent bill. The law may not apply to him because of the way he traveled by plane and without stopping in a safe third country. In response to questions from The Times, the Home Office said it would not comment on individual cases.

Nonetheless, Mr. Kademi said, the uncertainty caused stress. I noted that gray streaks had suddenly appeared in his dark brown hair.

“Every day I read bad news about Rwanda and I am very nervous that they want to send us there,” he said. You don't know what could happen to you.

