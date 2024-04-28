More severe weather and flash flooding will ravage the central United States on Sunday





Another day of severe weather and flash flooding is expected Sunday in the central United States, which is still recovering from several devastating tornadoes that have hit parts of the region since Friday.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOUR PROPERTY HAS SUFFERED DAMAGE FROM A TORNADO

Tornado spotted from Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday April 27, 2024.

(@BenKotthoff / X)

This is happening now

Showers and thunderstorms are slowly moving east across parts of the Plains, Midwest and South. However, most storms remained below severity limits so far Sunday morning.

The slow-moving storms prompted the National Weather Service to issue flash flood warnings Sunday morning for parts of north Texas, eastern Kansas and western Missouri, but no widespread flooding impacts has been reported again.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms occur. Severe thunderstorm warnings are marked in yellow. Tornado warnings are shown in red, while tornado warnings with a confirmed tornado are shown in purple. Flash flood warnings are shown in green, while flash flood emergencies are shown in pink. (FOX Weather) Severe weather threatens more than 41 million people Sunday.

The FOX Forecast Center expects severe thunderstorms to develop Sunday afternoon and evening from parts of east Texas and west Louisiana to Arkansas and southwest Missouri .

Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are expected, with the highest threat centered over eastern Texas, northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas.

A more isolated severe weather threat is expected farther north over parts of the upper and mid Mississippi Valley.

In total, more than 41 million people are included in the severe thunderstorm risk zone for Sunday.

TORNADO SAFETY: HOW TO IDENTIFY THE SAFEST PLACE INSIDE YOUR HOME

Threat of severe storm on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (FOX Weather) Millions of people also face a dangerous threat of flash flooding on Sunday.

Flash flooding is also a concern Sunday from eastern parts of Texas and Oklahoma to the lower and middle Mississippi Valley.

This is where showers and slow-moving storms are most favored, including the possibility of precipitation rates in excess of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

Flash flood threat on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (FOX Weather)

According to the FOX Forecast Center, widespread rainfall totals between 2 and 3 inches are expected in this region. However, some localized areas could receive up to 3 to 5 inches of rain by Monday.

Flood watches are in effect for parts of eastern Texas, western Louisiana, eastern Oklahoma, western Arkansas, eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

WHICH STATES ARE MOST AT RISK OF FLOODING?

Precipitation forecast through Monday, April 29, 2024. (FOX Weather) Severe storms could persist through Monday.

Persistent strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Monday across parts of central and south Texas down to the Lower Mississippi Valley.

The FOX Forecast Center said large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Threat of severe storm on Monday, April 29, 2024. (FOX Weather)

