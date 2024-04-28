Palestinian President Abbas says only US can stop Israeli attack on Rafah | Israel's War on Gaza News





More than a million Palestinians have taken refuge in the southern Gaza city after being displaced by Israeli attacks.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said only the United States could stop Israel from attacking the Gaza border town of Rafah, adding that the attack, which he expects within days, could force a large part of the Palestinian population to flee the enclave.

We call on the United States of America to ask Israel not to continue the attack on Rafah. America is the only country capable of stopping Israel from committing this crime, Abbas said Sunday at a special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

Israel, which has for weeks threatened to launch an all-out assault on the city, saying its aim is to destroy the remaining Hamas battalions there, stepped up its air attacks on Rafah last week.

Western countries, including the United States, Israel's closest ally, have pleaded with it to refrain from attacking the southern city, which borders Egypt and is home to more than a million Palestinians who fled seven months of Israeli assault on much of the rest. from Gaza.

Abbas said even a small strike on Rafah would force the Palestinian population to flee Gaza.

The greatest catastrophe in the history of the Palestinian people would then occur, he said.

Abbas reiterated that he rejected the movement of Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt and expressed concern that once Israel ends its operations in Gaza, it will attempt to force the Palestinian population to leave the occupied West Bank and enter Jordan.

Al Jazeeras' Zein Basravi, reporting from Ramallah, said Abbass' remarks were significant because it was the first time a senior PA leader had made such a statement, but added that the Palestinians are waiting more from the AP leader.

Abbas is simply echoing what Palestinians we have spoken to over the past six months have said, he said.

The reaction to Abbass's remarks in Palestinian streets will likely reflect a broader political response. Our interlocutors say that what they see is a speech from their leader, much too late and much too weak.

Israel launched its Gaza offensive after Hamas carried out an attack on southern Israel on October 7, in which Israel said 1,139 people were killed and 253 captured.

Since then, more than 34,400 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's health ministry, and most of the population is displaced.

Hundreds of thousands of people taking refuge in Rafah have nowhere to flee in the face of the Israeli offensive which has razed large sections of the urban landscape in the rest of the territory.

United Nations officials and human rights groups warn that an attack on Rafah would be catastrophic.

