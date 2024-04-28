Prince Harry to visit UK in May





The Duke of Sussex is visiting the UK for the first time since his father announced his return to public life following treatment for cancer.

Prince Harry plans to give a reading during a service at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on May 8 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

He last visited Britain in early February, flying out for a brief visit to the King after his cancer diagnosis was made public.

In an interview some time later, he said he wanted to stop by and see his family as much as possible.

A spokesperson for Invictus Games confirmed the Duke's attendance but made no comment about the Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

They are not expected to attend. There are no senior members of the royal family either.

The Duchess of Sussex and Buckingham Palace have not confirmed Prince Harry's plans to meet his father, but both have made it clear that they are willing to spend time together if their diaries allow.

This will also be the duke's first visit to the UK since he lost his court appeal over the security measures.

He must give 28 days' notice of his intention to visit the UK to allow the Home Office to assess his security needs and arrange provisions.

The Duke or his office must make a formal request if they wish to stay overnight at the royal residence after leaving Frogmore Cottage, their former Windsor residence.

Accordingly, it is likely that the duke will stay at the hotel, as he did during his recent visit to the UK.

There is no indication that he will meet his older brother, the Prince of Wales. The Welsh family is currently in Windsor, where the Princess of Wales is undergoing chemotherapy.

On Monday, the prince and princess will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary privately.

A challenge for Duke

Prince Harry will have other meetings and commitments during his visit to London. He has maintained links with some charities including WellChild and Scottys Little Soldiers.

The Thanksgiving service marks the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games Foundation and is advertised as a celebration of 10 years of changing lives and saving lives through sport.

Guests include competitors from participating countries, including wounded, wounded, service members, the veteran community, and support staff.

Some guests will also give readings at the service led by the Rev Andrew Tremlett, Dean of St Paul's Church.

