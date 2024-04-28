Ireland plans emergency legislation to return asylum seekers to UK





Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has asked the Attorney General to bring forward emergency legislation to allow Ireland to return asylum seekers to the UK.

The Taoiseach said Rishi Sunak's plans to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda had led to an increase in the number of asylum seekers crossing from Northern Ireland to the Republic.

In response, Harris said the Irish Prime Minister had asked Justice Minister Helen McEntee to submit a proposal to Cabinet next week to amend existing laws related to safe third country designation and allowing the return of inadmissible international protection applicants. uk.

In an interview with RTE's Six One News, Mr McEntee said: There are many reasons for the increase in migration to Ireland.

Emergency legislation is expected to be tabled by the Cabinet this week to effectively allow people to return to the UK. So I am planning to meet with the Home Secretary. [James Cleverly] I will raise this issue on Monday.

Rishi Sunak said claims that Britain's Rwanda plan was bringing migrants to Ireland showed deterrence was working.

Michelle O'Neill said the Irish government had become disorganized in its response to the problem (AFP via Getty Images).

The Prime Minister told Sky News his focus was on the UK, adding: This statement shows a few things. First, illegal immigration is a global challenge. That is why many countries are talking about third country partnerships and exploring new ways to address this issue, and I believe they will follow the UK's lead.

But what it shows is that, in your comments, the deterrent is already having an effect because people are worried about coming here.

The Irish government has claimed in recent months that more than 80% of migrants have arrived from Northern Ireland.

Under Rwandan legislation, asylum seekers coming to the UK would have to be sent to the east African country on one-way flights to prevent others crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she had not yet been contacted about legislative plans for asylum seekers arriving in Ireland from Britain.

Rishi Sunak said the rise in asylum seekers arriving in Ireland showed his Rwanda plans were acting as a deterrent (PA).

I am the first minister of the North but I have yet to hear from the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste or the Minister of Justice, she said in Dublin on Sunday.

To me, that highlights and may even highlight how disorganized they are in dealing with this issue.

Policy responsibility for immigration and immigration lies with the UK Government. I understand that Helen McEntee is scheduled to see James Cleverly over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Ms O'Neill was speaking at the launch of the Local Party, European Party and Limerick Mayoral election campaign in Dublin.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, who also attended the event, argued that cross-border immigration meant Ireland would have to reject the newly announced overhaul of EU laws on immigration and asylum.

We need a plan to secure and deliver resources to tackle this problem, Mr McDonald said on Sunday.

Mr Harris said more cooperation would be needed between police forces in Ireland and Northern Ireland on migration issues. He said Ireland would not be allowed to provide loopholes for anyone else's immigration problems.

Every country is entitled to its own immigration policy, but we have no intention of allowing someone else's immigration policy to influence the integrity of our own, he said in Co Monaghan on Sunday.

