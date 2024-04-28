Another US precision-guided weapon falls prey to Russian electronic warfare, US says





U.S.-supplied precision-guided munitions have failed mission after mission in Ukraine, destroyed by Russian electronic warfare. On Wednesday, the Pentagon revealed the latest death toll.

A new ground-launched version of an air-to-ground weapon developed for Ukraine on short notice has failed to hit its targets in part because of Russian electromagnetic warfare, said acquisitions chief Bill LaPlante from the Pentagon, during an event organized by Think Reservoir CSIS.

LaPlante suggested that Ukraine may no longer be interested in the weapon. When you send something to people in the fight of their lives that just doesn't work, they try it three times and just toss it aside, LaPlante said.

The weapon LaPlante is referring to is most likely the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), based on his description, according to Bryan Clark, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute.

A Boeing spokesperson would not confirm that LaPlante was referring to GLSDB, but said the company was working closely with the [Defense Department] on improvements to the spiral capability of the SDB ground launch system. Spiral capability improvements refer to an iterative software development process.

The GLDSB has a range of 90 miles, double that of the Guided Multiple Launch System (GMRLS) missiles that Ukraine previously used to wreak havoc on Russian logistics hubs. Funding for the weapon was approved in February 2023 and Ukraine was reported to have used the weapon in February 2024.

The weapon relies on GPS to navigate to its targets. It also has an inertial navigation system, which navigates towards a target by estimating its position through the use of accelerometers and other devices.

But it's not the first GPS-guided weapon to come up against Russian electronic warfare.

In congressional testimony in March, Daniel Patt, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said the GPS-guided Excalibur round's targeting system went from 70 percent effective to 6 percent effective. effectiveness in a few months, while new electronic warfare mechanisms had appeared in Ukraine. Patt cited the work of Jack Watling, an expert at the RUSI think tank who has traveled to Ukraine several times to interview Ukrainian commanders.

Russian electronic warfare attacks also knocked GMLRS missiles off course, CNN reported last spring. The missiles are also guided by GPS. Russia has also successfully used electronic warfare against GPS-guided Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM), which are modernized aerial bombs.

Russian electronic warfare against the United States' more precise capabilities poses a challenge, the top U.S. Aid Coordination Group commander told an audience in December.

Clark, citing a presentation by Ukrainian soldiers, said the Russians were using GPS spoofers to launch the munitions.

GPS spoofers work by sending fake location data to GPS navigation devices. Since GPS signals are weak, a stronger false signal may be sent to override correct entries. Russia has used GPS spoofing in Ukraine since at least 2018. But technological advances make it possible to create spoofs inexpensively with just a software-defined radio and open source software.

The weapons the usurpers work against, meanwhile, are anything but cheap. A GMLRS missile costs around $160,000, while an Excalibur round can cost up to $100,000. The GLDSB costs around $40,000.

However, the weapons were largely designed for a period before spoofers were so easy to install, Clark said. It's only been in the last decade that we've really seen the advent of miniaturized, high-performance GPS spoofers, because you needed microelectronics to be able to do that, Clark said.

Russia has saturated the electronic warfare front, Clark said. Truck-mounted electronic warfare systems, primarily focused on jamming drones, are being installed every six to nine miles on the Ukrainian front line, he said.

But Ukraine could use other U.S. munitions that are not susceptible to GPS spoofing, Clark added, citing the Harpoon missile.

The United States could also provide more sophisticated munitions, such as the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), but Clark ruled out this possibility due to its range. The Biden. The Ukrainian administration has sought to limit Ukraine's use of longer-range weapons that could directly target Russia.

Another solution could be to launch weapons from F-16s. Ukrainian pilots currently launch JDAMS from Soviet aircraft that cannot transmit navigation data to JDAMS, while F-16s can, Clark said. Ukrainian pilots are training on the F-16s and will be ready to fly them by the end of this year.

Ukraine may also work to jam Russian systems, Clark added. Russia has primarily used an analogue of the JDAM, the KAB, which can also be misdirected by usurping its guidance system.

And Ukraine is fielding some electronic warfare systems targeting satellite navigation, Clark said. Yet since Russia targets civilian populations, it may not care much if it gets usurped.

