Warm spring weather forecast for the UK after a chilly April | uk weather

The lack of sunlight, gray skies and constant rain made it feel unusually cold as April came to an end.

But forecasters expect temperatures to change from Wednesday, with temperatures in south-east England hitting the mid to high teens in southeast England and some southern areas rising to above 20C later in the week.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “It won’t be difficult for it to get warmer than it has been recently. Temperatures across most of the UK have been below average over the past few weeks, with the last few days being particularly chilly.

Yes, it's getting warmer. However, early May may not be that unusual. Temperatures will return to closer to average values ​​by Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly slightly above average by the weekend, with highs in the upper 20s seen locally. But it's not for everyone.

We won't see blue skies and wall-to-wall sunlight. There will be some sunshine this week, but clouds and occasional showers.

It will be much warmer and slightly drier than last week, but there will be quite a mix of weather from day to day, with no particularly warm weather for most of the year.

The highest temperatures are likely to occur in central and western England and southern Wales. However, there will be regional differences. For example, on coasts such as Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk it may be 12C or 13C, but in London it may be 19C or 20C. So there will be large regional differences. Probably 22C to 23C will be the absolute maximum by Friday. But for that to happen, everything needs to come together: lots of sunlight, light winds, etc., Morgan said.

If everything comes together, it's likely we could see isolated 20Cs in areas including northern Scotland, he added. But the highest temperatures will probably be in central and southern England and parts of southern Wales.

April was warmer the first week and cooler the second week. The average rainfall so far in April is 99 mm, which is 27% more than normal.

Morgan said it will be warmer in May, but there won't be any heatwaves.

That said, ahead of the first bank holiday weekend, high pressure dominates most parts of the UK, which means it will be mostly dry and temperatures between 18C and 21C are quite reasonable all year round. There are a lot of them in the UK.

