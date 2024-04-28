US Department of Defense > Contract





AVIATION

Sierra Nevada Corp., Englewood, Colorado, was awarded a $13,080,890,647 cost-plus-incentive, fixed-price (firm target), cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC). This contract provides for the development and production of the SAOC weapons system, including delivery of engineering and manufacturing development aircraft, associated ground systems, production aircraft, and interim contractor support. Work will be performed in Englewood, Colorado; Sparks, Nevada; Beavercreek, Ohio; and Vandalia, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by July 10, 2036. This contract was a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $59,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts (FA2834-24-C-B002).

URS Federal Services International Inc., Cleveland, Ohio (FA8051-20-D-0001); DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas (FA8051-20-D-0002); ECC International LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (FA8051-20-D-0003); Fluor Intercontinental Inc., Greenville, South Carolina (FA8051-20-D-0004); Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc., Houston, Texas (FA8051-20-D-0005); PAE-Perini LLC, Arlington, Virginia (FA8051-20-D-0006); LC Readiness Management Support, Panama City, Florida (FA8051-20-D-0007); and Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado (FA8051-20-D-0008), were initially awarded a combined, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a program ceiling value of $6,400,000,000 for global humanitarian and emergency support on April 3, 2020. This amendment to the combined multiple award contract increases the program ceiling value to $15,000,000,000 for global contingency and humanitarian support. This contract provides for contingency planning, deployment, training and equipping of forces; emergency and contingency construction; logistics and raw materials; And services. The Air Force Contract Augmentation Program is a contract with globally expanded sustainment capabilities, providing a full range of operational, survivability, and basic logistics support, as required, to support all the programs. The requirements focus on emergency and contingency construction, logistics and products, and services to support the Air Force, any component of the Department of Defense, or any federal government entity operating for: 1) deter, deny and defeat adversaries of the state; 2) disrupt, degrade and defeat violent extremist organizations; 3) strengthen our global network of allies; and 4) strengthen the impact of American foreign policy on our strategic challenges. Location of performance is determined at the work order level and includes various locations worldwide and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2031. The initial contract was a competitive acquisition and eight offers were received. At the time of this amendment, URS Federal Services International Inc., Cleveland, Ohio (FA8051-20-D-0001); DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas (FA8051-20-D-0002); and PAE-Perini LLC, Arlington, Virginia (FA8051-20-D-0006), merged via a novation agreement and currently operate under Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (FA8051-20-D-0002). The six Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V contractors are identified as follows: Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (FA8051-20-D-0002); ECC International LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (FA8051-20-D-0003); Fluor Intercontinental Inc., Greenville, South Carolina (FA8051-20-D-0004); Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc., Houston, Texas (FA8051-20-D-0005); LC Readiness Management Support, Panama City, Florida (FA8051-20-D-0007); and Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colo. (FA8051-20-D-0008). Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,000 per contract were obligated at the time of award. The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity. (Assigned April 3, 2020)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, was awarded a $387,545,690 defined contract for the sustainment of the Global Hawk (RQ-4) aircraft. This contract provides logistical support services for the contractor. Performance locations include Sacheon Air Base, Republic of Korea; Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea; Misawa Air Base, Japan; Sigonella Naval Air Station, Italy; and San Diego, California; and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2025. This contract involves foreign military sales to the Republic of Korea, the Japanese Ministry of Defense and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. This contract is a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $33,678,759 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8690-24-C-B001).

Dataminr Inc., New York, New York, was awarded a $59,354,911 modification (P00009) to previously awarded FA7014-21-C-0024 to exercise the third year option for web-based alerts, mobile devices , email and application programming interfaces. on the latest news at the Department of Defense for force protection and first response. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $217,225,289. Work will be performed at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by June 25, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $51,337,559 are being obligated at time of allocation. Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

AM General LLC, South Bend, Indiana, was awarded a maximum $61,173,210 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for hydraulic transmissions. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as outlined in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option period. The show's completion date is January 21, 2028. The recourse to military service is the army. The type of appropriation is for fiscal 2024 through 2027 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-24-D-0034).

Peckham Vocational Industries Inc.**, Lansing, Michigan, has been awarded a maximum $12,033,000 modification (P00005) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract ( SPE1C1-22-D-N162) with four one-year option periods for silk weight drawers. This is a fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract. The order period end date is April 28, 2025. The military services used are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is Fiscal Year 2024 through 2025 Defense Working Capital Funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Fechheimer Brothers Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $9,418,500 modification (P00012) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21 -D-1468) with four one-year option periods. for men's uniform pants. This is a fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract. Location of performance is Illinois, with an order period end date of May 4, 2025. Use military service is the military. Type of appropriation is Fiscal Year 2024 through 2025 Defense Working Capital Funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ARMY

AeroVironment Inc., Simi Valley, California, was awarded a $32,120,832 modification (P00044) to contract W31P4Q-20-C-0024 for the Switchblade weapon system. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, California, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2024. Other procurement, Army funds, and fiscal 2023 Marine Corps funds in the amount of $32,120,832 was obligated at the time of award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $16,604,243 time and materials contract to integrate predictive analytics data in personnel and human resources, talent management , medicine, preparedness, resilience and security. Bids were solicited via the Internet and two were received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-24- F-2229).

Oshkosh Defense, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $10,832,385 modification (P00059) to contract W56HZV-23-C-0081 for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle family. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2025. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (North Macedonia) funds in the amount of $10,832 $385 was obligated at time of award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

MARINE

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, is awarded a $7,648,058 fixed-price plus fixed-fee, level-of-effort contract for field service representatives and technical and logistics support for the Jammer -New generation Mid Band. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $25,382,554. Work will be performed in Oak Harbor, Washington (66%); El Segundo, California (18%); Patuxent River, Maryland (9%); China Lake, California (6%); and Amberley Queensland, Australia (1%), and is expected to be completed by April 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue until April 2027. Funds for the purchase of aircraft (Navy) for fiscal year 2024 in the amount of $5,661,702 will be committed at 1%. time of allocation. This contract was not competitively bid pursuant to 10 US Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements) . Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N0016421GWS31 N0016424FW026).

*Small business **Required source

