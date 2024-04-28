Miami GP: Schedule, UK time, when to watch F1's second 2024 sprint weekend live on Sky Sports | F1 News





The 2024 Formula 1 season continues with its second consecutive sprint weekend with the Miami Grand Prix hosting the format for the first time.

After the wet sprint drama in China, another action-packed weekend is set to follow as Florida hosts the first of three races in the United States this season.

With the Sprint format bringing a new dynamism to the action at the Miami International Autodrome, the venue brings a stunning view of the paddock to the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium. boasting of attracting some of the world's biggest stars in sports and sport. game.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Miami Dolphins players tested some of the Formula 1 drivers through a fast-paced obstacle course at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium before Crofty took on Bradley Chubb!

The new 2024 format, which runs over the second of six sprint weekends this season, continues to provide teams and drivers with just one 60-minute practice session before competitive action begins with sprint qualifying on Friday evening.

The 100km sprint race takes place first on Saturday, with full qualifying taking place a day ahead of the main event, Sunday's Grand Prix.

On the track Max Verstappen will continue his quest for a fourth successive drivers' title on the course after commanding victories in Japan and China.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Martin Brundle recalls the moment Sir Jackie Stewart convinced Roger Federer to come talk to him on the grid walk at the weekend.

Lando Norris will be looking to record a season-best second-place finish in China as the Briton's hopes are potentially boosted by the launch of an upgrade from McLaren.

Ferrari will be looking to bounce back to form after failing to cross the podium finish for the first time this season after a weekend in China, while Mercedes will be hoping to improve on a disappointing start to the year as upgrades to the W15 are also launched. One would hope. .

Off the track, there is expected to be plenty to see at media day on Thursday following legendary designer Adrian Newey's decision to leave Red Bull and Nico Hulkenberg switching from Haas to Sauber next season.

Live Miami GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Thursday May 26:30: Driver press conference

Friday May 33:33 PM: F1 Academy Practice 15:00 PM: Miami GP Practice 1 (session starts at 5:30 PM) 8:20 PM: F1 Academy Practice 29:00 PM: Miami GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 9:30 PM) (Starts at 30 p.m.)

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to win the first-ever Miami Grand Prix.

Saturday May 43:25 PM: F1 Academy Qualifying 4:00 PM: Miami GP Sprint (race starts at 5:00 PM)6:30 PM: Ted's Sprint Laptop 7:05 PM: F1 Academy Race 18:00 PM: Miami GP Qualifying Build-up*9pm: Miami GP Qualifying*11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

May Sunday 56:05 PM: F1 Academy Race 27:30 PM: Grand Prix Sunday Miami GP Build-up*9:00 PM: Miami Grand Prix*11:00 PM: Checkered Flag: Miami GP Reactions*Midnight: Ted's Laptop*

*It will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event

Advertising content | Stream Sky Sports now

Stream Sky Sports live with no commitment with a monthly or daily membership on NOW. Get instant access to live action from Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/f1/news/12433/13123512/miami-gp-schedule-uk-time-when-to-watch-f1-s-second-2024-sprint-weekend-live-on-sky-sports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos