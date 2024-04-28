Why men in the United States work less than before





The proportion of working-age American men with jobs has fallen from about 96% in the 1950s to 86% today. Some positive factors, such as the increase in the number of working women, have contributed to this decline. But there are also several other worrying reasons why men no longer work as they used to.

American men are working at much lower rates than ever before and the reasons are a mix of positive and negative economic news.

In the early 1950s, as many as 96 percent of working-age American men, ages 25 to 54, were employed. Due to a combination of factors, ranging from the effects of recessions to those of globalization, only around 86% achieve this today, lower than the average for other developed OECD countries in 2022.

Many men struggle to meet their financial needs. Additionally, the longer they remain inactive, the more likely they are to suffer loss of dignity and mental health problems, experts say.

Here's why worker decline could be happening.

It could be recessions

Since the 1950s, whenever the U.S. economy fell into recession, the asset rate tended to take a lasting hit.

When the economy entered a recession in 1953, the proportion of working-age men with jobs fell from 96% to 92.8% and never fully recovered to its pre-recession level.

This pattern was repeated in many recessions that followed. During the Great Recession, the employment rate for prime-age men fell from 88% to 80.6% and has never exceeded 86.7% since. The pandemic recession may prove to be an exception: After falling to 78% in 2020, the rate has almost returned to its pre-pandemic level.

“In recent decades, declining labor force participation has tended to accompany recessions,” Abigail Wozniak, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, told Business Insider. “Participation declines, then does not fully recover.”

Why do recessions seem to have such a lasting impact on workers? Even when the economy recovers, some occupations do not achieve previous employment levels or wages as well as before. Since men have historically dominated the workforce, they have borne the brunt of these impacts.

“If the opportunities available after a recession pay less than old opportunities, workers may decide not to work as much despite their lower incomes,” Wozniak said.

And the longer a person remains inactive, the more disconnected they can become, according to one study.

The strong recovery in men's work after the pandemic recession could be due to the unique nature of this downturn that has damaged an otherwise healthy economy. Some experts have argued that the federal government's high level of spending compared to past recessions is what has allowed the economy to rebound better this time around.

Certainly, the male unemployment rate is low compared to historical levels. But this measure does not take into account men who have stopped looking for work altogether.

Many disabled men do not work

In 1960, about 455,000 workers received Social Security disability benefits. In 2022, there would be more than 7.6 million, including around 1.3 million men aged 25 to 54.

Part of this increase can be attributed to a growing and aging population and the expansion of these benefits over time. However, some Americans have become more dependent on disability benefits, in part because of economic hardship.

“What drives people to apply for disability is, in many cases, the repeated loss of their job and the inability to find new employment,” David Autor, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told the Washington Post in 2017. “A lot of people who apply would say, 'Look, I'd like to work, but no one would employ me.' » »

In 2023, about 44% of total men and women ages 25 to 54 were employed, compared to about 83% of people without disabilities, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In a 2022 San Francisco Fed analysis of Current Population Survey data, nearly 40% of middle-aged men cited disability or illness as the reason they weren't working .

In recent decades, addiction struggles linked to the opioid epidemic have also pushed some men out of the workforce.

Certainly, in recent years, the rise of remote work and increased job openings have helped more people with disabilities find jobs. In 2023, nearly 23% of Americans with disabilities were employed, the largest share on record since data collection began in 2008, according to the BLS.

Other theories: education, incarceration and stay-at-home fathers

There are several other possible explanations for the decline of men in the labor force, including the growing proportion of those pursuing higher education, working as stay-at-home fathers or caring for elderly parents.

Changing job demands, driven in part by globalization and automation, have also hurt the employment prospects of many men, particularly those employed in manufacturing. More and more jobs began to require higher levels of education, which made it difficult for some men to enter the workforce.

Additionally, men now make up less than half of those enrolled on college campuses, which could impact employment outcomes. Among Americans aged 25 and older, the unemployment rate for people with only a high school diploma is 3.9 percent, compared to 2.2 percent for those whose highest degree is a bachelor's degree, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Certainly, in recent years, some companies have become more open to hiring candidates without a college degree. There has also been job growth in sectors that historically did not require degrees, such as manufacturing and food service. But finding a job without a degree that pays well can still be a challenge for some men.

In 2016, Harvard economist Jason Furman, then chairman of President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, largely attributed the decline of middle-aged workers to the “reduction in demand for unskilled labor » driven by technological change, adding that unemployed older men tended to have no college education.

Additionally, he said most of these men did not spend more time on child care than the average man and did not rely on working women to pay the bills, suggesting that they do not They weren't stay-at-home dads, for example.

Some more discreet factors could also play a role.

Elise Gould, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, told Business Insider that the stagnant minimum wage and falling unionization rates have contributed to lower wages for some workers. The lower the salary, the less motivated some people may be to take a job.

Additionally, rising incarceration rates in recent decades could make it difficult for some men to find work once they return to society, Gould said. Incarcerated men are not counted in government labor force statistics, but when they are released, their difficulties finding work will weigh on men's employment rates.

Additionally, in the past, many men opted for a military career, but these jobs are fewer than before. In 1970, there were more than three million full-time military employees of the federal government; there were less than 1.5 million in 2022.

“After World War II, we saw a pretty significant decline from the late '60s and through the 1990s in terms of federal employment in the military,” Gould said.

While the military is actively seeking recruits, that path now appears less attractive to many men, with all three branches struggling to meet their recruiting goals.

A study by Federal Reserve economist John M. Coglianese published in 2018 found that an increase in the number of “in-and-out” men who temporarily leave the workforce but eventually return, was responsible for a large part of the decline in male employment rates.

And of course, some lucky men in the prime of their lives aren't working because they've had a lot of financial success and are already retired.

Deciphering the extent to which these explanations fueled workers' decline may merit deeper explanations, economists said. Without a better understanding, it is difficult to develop policies to combat the problem, to the extent that it exists.

“I think ideally we would have work for everyone who wants it,” Gould said.

Are you a man between 25 and 54 years old who does not work? Are you ready to share your story? If so, contact this reporter at [email protected].

