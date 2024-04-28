US university turns into 'war zone' as police respond to anti-Israel protests





The campuses of several American universities have witnessed massive protests by students demanding a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. Police have arrested more than 550 protesters and some universities are witnessing violent clashes between police and activists.

Law enforcement, at the request of university administrators, deployed Tasers and tear gas against students protesting at Emory University in Atlanta, although the protests were largely peaceful, officials said. declared activists and journalists present on site.

Emil' Keme, a professor of English and indigenous studies at the university, said the scene reminded him of the civil war in Guatemala when he was a teenager.

“The police immediately started forcing people to move. I felt like I was in a war zone, with all the police and their weapons, the rubber bullets. We were pushed back,” Ms. . Keme to the Guardian describing what happened as soon as the cops were pushed back. entered the Emory campus.

The police took the student next to me, pushed an older lady nearby, then pushed me.

The student protesters say they are expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where the death toll has surpassed 34,305, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. They want universities to reduce their investments in anything related to Israel and the weapons fueling the war in Gaza. This means funds managed by BlackRock, Google as well as Amazon's cloud service, Lockheed Martin and even Airbnb.

A video widely shared on social media shows two women who identified themselves as teachers being detained, one of them being pushed to the ground by an officer while a second officer then pushes her chest and face against a concrete sidewalk.

FULL VIDEO OF CAROLINE FOHLIN, ELDERLY AMERICAN ECONOMICS TEACHER, ASSAULTED BY POLICE

She is an American over 65 years old.

The Americans attacked for Israel.

pic.twitter.com/ne7uDsPGIX

April 26, 2024

#BREAKING: Chaos erupts at Emory University as Georgia police deploy Tasers, rubber bullets and tear gas against protesters #Atlanta | #Georgia Moments ago at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, hundreds of students, pro-Palestinian protesters and others

April 25, 2024

Atlanta police and Georgia troopers are conducting a joint campus operation to dismantle tents and camps that activists have set up on the school grounds. Minutes after authorities entered the campus, 28 people, 20 of whom were “members of the Emory community,” were arrested, the institute said in a statement.

The school president said the videos showing police confronting the students “are shocking” and that he is “horrified that members of our community had to experience and witness such interactions.”

The university's response was likely the quickest display of police force in response to a divestment protest of dozens that have taken place across the country in recent weeks. It was also probably the only one where pepper bullets, stun guns and rubber bullets were used.

