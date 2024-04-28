A top forecaster said there was reason to be discouraged by the recession in the UK economy.





Sunday, April 28, 2024 6:58 AM

The UK economy could be on the cusp of recovery after falling into recession last year due to high inflation and interest rates.

The UK economy is starting to show significant signs of growth, which could mean the country is ready to emerge from the recession of the past two years, according to forecasting firm Oxford Economics.

The forecaster's latest figures show the economy could grow by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter, following growth of 0.4% in the first quarter.

“This week’s first April business survey results provide an optimistic view that the recovery will continue into the second quarter,” said Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics.

He cited an S&P Global survey released last week. The PMI, a key indicator of the overall health of the economy, reported rising to 54.0, its highest in 11 months, following an increase in services activity.

According to these figures, the UK economy could be on track to recover after falling into recession in the second half of last year as it battled persistent inflation and high interest rates.

Oxford Economics also said labor market conditions were gradually easing, which would slow wage growth and potentially support interest rate cuts.

Recently, the Monetary Policy Committee indicated that it was unclear when the interest rate would be cut in June or August.

The possibility of further cuts in national insurance premiums for office workers, which have been squeezed ahead of the general election, is also being discussed. However, Oxford Economics deemed this scenario “relatively unlikely” due to financial constraints.

“In theory, superintendents could free up space by manipulating the rules and assuming larger spending limits,” Goodwin explained.

“But the current plan already looks virtually impossible to implement and the government has made matters worse this week by doubling its existing pledge to increase defense spending,” he added.

Looking ahead to next week, Oxford Economics expects mortgage approvals to slow due to the recent rise in mortgage rates in February and March. The number of mortgage approvals in March is expected to reach approximately 60,800.

The final PMI results for April are expected to be roughly consistent with the manufacturing PMI of 48.7, services PMI of 54.9, and composite PMI of 54.0.

