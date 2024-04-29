UK launches shock operation to detain asylum seekers





The Home Office will launch an operation from Monday to detain asylum seekers across the UK for transfer to Rwanda.

Government officials on Sunday confirmed plans for the first removal flights to Kigali, which had been expected to begin several weeks after Rishi Sunak said on Monday it would take until July for them to begin.

The Prime Minister faces a difficult week as he prepares for a potentially crushing defeat for his Conservative Party in local and mayoral elections on Thursday.

Last week, Sunak finally won parliamentary approval for a Rwandan bill that backs his controversial plan to send some asylum seekers to Kigali.

He hopes the plan will stop migrants crossing the English Channel and arriving in Britain in small boats.

The two-week exercise, which begins on Monday, first reported by the Guardian, involves catching asylum seekers as they arrive at immigration offices for scheduled meetings. Other individuals are selected for removal across the UK.

All asylum seekers identified as deportable will be transferred to a detention center prior to being flown for transfer to Rwanda.

Tory insiders have dismissed claims the detention operation is being accelerated to give the party a boost ahead of local elections.

The Home Office has refused to confirm the start of the exercise, but the government is entering the final stages of operationalizing this landmark policy to eradicate illegal migration and stop boats after the Rwandan Act becomes law and the new UK-Rwanda Treaty is ratified. admitted. In recent years.

At some stage, this will inevitably include detaining people to prepare them for the first flights to Rwanda in 10 to 12 weeks, the Home Office said.

The move sparked an angry response from activists. Enver Solomon, head of the Refugee Council, said Rwanda was recklessly determined to push ahead with its inhumane plan despite the costs, chaos and human misery it would unleash, warning that the policy could trigger a catastrophic systemic collapse.

Labor on Sunday highlighted Home Office figures showing 2024 was the first year since 2018 that records began showing arrivals in the UK by small boats before the end of April.

Shadow immigration secretary Stephen Kinnock said this was proof Sunak's plans were not working.

But Sunak insisted the rise in asylum seekers heading to Ireland showed his government's Rwanda policy was already having a deterrent effect.

He told Sky News the increase in Irish arrivals suggested people were worried about coming to the UK under his flagship scheme.

Irish Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Michel Martin said last week that asylum seekers were seeking refuge here and within the European Union instead of facing possible deportation to Rwanda.

Ireland's Justice Minister, Helen McEntee, said more than 80% of asylum seekers arrive through Northern Ireland.

The island of Ireland has no physical borders. Dublin worked hard to preserve Northern Ireland's 1998 peace agreement during Brexit negotiations so as not to jeopardize it.

Immigration has become a hot topic in Ireland, where a general election is scheduled for early next year.

British Home Secretary James Cleverly and McEntee are due to discuss the issue on Monday on the sidelines of a British-Irish meeting in London.

McEntee will also introduce emergency legislation to the Irish cabinet on Tuesday to allow asylum seekers to return to the UK.

British government officials have said Britain has no intention of complying with such a return. We will not accept asylum returns from the EU through Ireland until they accept that they can be sent back to France.

suggestion

Ireland's High Court ruled last month that it was unlawful for the Irish government to designate Britain as a safe third country to which asylum seekers could be repatriated.

Police Minister Chris Philp has admitted that public sentiment towards the Conservative Party is not favorable ahead of local elections in England and Wales.

Clearly people are dissatisfied with the government at the moment, he told the BBC.

He insisted voters would not see the poll as a referendum on petulance, but as a choice. Who do you want to run the country? On Sunday, Sunak did not rule out a general election in July.

