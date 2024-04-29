UK weather forecast: It will be a baking 20C in the UK.





Warm, dry and sunny weather will sweep across the UK, with temperatures soaring just before the May Bank Holiday weekend, forecasters have claimed.

The latest weather maps show temperatures, which have remained below seasonal averages for weeks, reaching 20 degrees by May 6 and Britons across the UK set to enjoy some blazing sunshine on an extra holiday.

Forecasts show there could be warmer weather across East Anglia and the south-east on May 5 and 6.

“Temperatures are likely to return to average levels or above as the period progresses,” the Met Office said.

The latest weather maps show temperatures reaching 20 degrees by May 6.

The forecaster added, “It is also worth noting that at this time of year, the average temperature itself rises by about 1°C per week.”

High pressure is set to arrive and establish itself over the UK in a “blocking pattern” by the end of the first week of May.

The warm gusts follow mild temperatures and heavy rain earlier this week.

The Meteorological Administration's forecast for May is as follows: “Rain and showers are expected to fall across many parts of the UK during the first half of this period.

“Some of these showers will be accompanied by thunderstorms, with the highest chance of thunderstorms occurring in the South East.

“Along with this, temperatures will generally remain above average for the year, although there will be significant amounts of low cloud and coastal fog to the east at times.

“Overall, the North West of England is likely to be the driest and sunniest region.

“By the second week, temperatures will be closer to normal and possibly below average. But they will also tend to gradually dry out and stabilize, with changing conditions likely to persist longest in the south and southeast.”

Temperatures are expected to be warmer in southern England and Wales than in Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.

Weather expert Phil Morrish told The Express: “Winds will shift to the south-west over the Bank Holiday weekend as a ridge of high pressure moves in from the south-west, bringing much warmer air from the Azores.”

“Temperatures are set to reach 19C in the south, 17C in the Midlands and 15C in the North and Scotland, so for now there is something to look forward to as we look ahead to a warmer and mainly dry Bank Holiday.”

