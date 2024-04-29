US reportedly working to prevent ICC from issuing arrest warrant for Netanyahu





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly increasingly concerned that the International Criminal Court is preparing to issue arrest warrants against him and other senior government officials for committing war crimes in the Strip. Gaza.

The Times of Israel reported Sunday that the Israeli government, in partnership with the United States, is “making a concerted effort to avoid” possible arrest warrants from the ICC, which first launched its investigation into the war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories in 2021.

Israel does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC and has refused to cooperate with the investigation. The ICC claims to have jurisdiction over Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Citing an anonymous Israeli government source, the Times of Israel reported that “a main focus of the ICC's allegations will be that Israel 'deliberately starved Palestinians in Gaza.' Other officials who could face arrest warrants include Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the Israel Defense Forces. (FDI) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

The Times of Israel article was published shortly after Israeli journalist Ben Caspit wrote that Netanyahu was “under unusual stress” over the possibility of arrest warrants and was waging a “telephone campaign incessant” to prevent action by the ICC.

Like Israel, the United States is not a party to the Rome Statute, which created the ICC in 2002. The legal body is charged with investigating individuals, not governments.

The United States, Israel's main arms supplier, opposed the ICC's investigation into Palestine from the start, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying in a 2021 statement that the Court “n 'has no jurisdiction over this matter' because 'Israel is not a party to the ICC'. “.

But the Biden administration strongly supported the ICC's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes committed in Ukraine, even though neither Russia nor Ukraine is a party to the Statute of Rome.

The Israeli government has been accused of committing numerous war crimes in Gaza since the Hamas-led attack on October 7, including genocide, ethnic cleansing and the use of starvation as a weapon of war. Late last year, the human rights group Democracy for the Arab World has now submitted to the ICC the names of dozens of Israeli military commanders suspected of being directly involved in violations of international law.

Reports of potentially imminent ICC action have sparked concern among conservatives in the United States.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) wrote on social media Friday that the court should “retreat immediately on this issue.”

In an editorial published the same day, the Wall Street Journal suggested that the United States and the United Kingdom could “risk finding Americans and Britons under gunfire” if they do not warn the prosecutor of the ICC, Karim Khan, against the issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli officials. Human rights organizations and legal experts have said Biden and other U.S. officials could be held accountable under international law if they continue to support Israel's war on Gaza.

“Mr. Khan's candidacy was championed by his native Britain and supported by the United States,” the Journal editorial continued, “so both countries can have influence if they warn Mr. Khan of this what will happen if he continues.”

The Times of Israel noted Sunday that, according to reports in several Israeli media outlets, the United States is “participating in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to prevent the International Criminal Court from issuing arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.”

Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, said Sunday that “there is absolutely no reason for Biden to be involved in this.”

“But once again,” Parsi added, “Biden is stepping in to protect Netanyahu from the consequences of the war crimes he is committing, which Biden says privately frustrates him.”

