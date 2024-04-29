They thought I was a child: US airline repeatedly registers 101-year-old as a baby | Air Transport





A 101-year-old woman was repeatedly mistaken for a baby because an airline's reservation system was unable to calculate her date of birth.

The woman, named only as Patricia, was born in 1922, but American Airlines' system apparently does not recognize that year, preferring 2022 by default, the BBC reported.

The centenarian once found herself without her reserved wheelchair in a terminal because airport staff were expecting a baby instead.

Check-in staff and cabin crew were repeatedly surprised and expected the passenger to be carried on board.

It was funny that they thought I was just a little kid and I'm an old lady, said Patricia, a former nurse, who was traveling with her daughter Kris.

My daughter booked the ticket online and the airport computer thought my date of birth was 2022 not 1922, she told BBC cyber correspondent Joe Tidy, who witnessed the latest mix-up on a flight from Chicago to Marquette, Michigan, on which the reporter was also traveling.

Same thing happened last year and they were also expecting a child and I wasn't. And this, even if it had been booked as an adult ticket and not a child ticket.

Patricia said she flew every year to visit family, but there had been confusion since she was 100, despite traveling alone until At the age of 97, she needed help from family members due to vision problems.

She hoped the airline would soon be able to calculate her real age, adding: I wish they would fix the computer because my poor daughter had to carry all our luggage and clothes almost a kilometer from one door to another. The BBC said American Airlines did not respond to a request for comment.

Referring to an earlier mix-up, Patricia and her daughter had to wait inside the plane while the others disembarked because no wheelchair had been provided for her.

Despite this, she reportedly looked forward to her next flight in the fall, when she will be 102 years old.

