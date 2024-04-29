Japanese yen hits 160 against the US dollar for the first time since 1990





The Japanese yen has weakened significantly against the dollar in 2022.

Stanislav Kogiku | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

The Japanese yen weakened to 160 against the U.S. dollar Monday morning in Asian trading.

The yen briefly touched 160.03 against the dollar, its weakest since April 1990, when it reached 160.15, according to FactSet data. The currency strengthened at midday to trade around 156.5 against the dollar.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia said Japan's Finance Ministry is expected to release its market intervention statistics for the period March 28 to April 26 on Tuesday. However, she said: “We have not seen any media reports confirming this intervention.”

“The yen's volatility today may reflect market nervousness amid limited liquidity. We are unlikely to receive comments from Japanese officials today as Japan is on vacation,” the bank said.

Japanese authorities have repeatedly warned of “excessive” fluctuations in the yen, but have made no official announcement about strengthening the currency. Some market watchers suspected authorities would intervene at the 155 level, but the yen slipped past that mark last week.

Stock chart iconStock chart icon

Three-month performance of the Japanese yen versus the US dollar

The currency stagnated alongside the greenback's continued strength as expectations for a rate cut from the Federal Reserve were rebuffed. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge came in slightly higher than expected on Friday, underscoring the difficulty the U.S. central bank faces in tackling persistent inflation.

The yen has traded around 150 or lower against the dollar since the Bank of Japan ended its negative interest rate regime in March. The central bank held rates steady on Friday and slightly raised its inflation expectations for the 2024 fiscal year.

Intervention of the Yen?

Vincent Chung, associate portfolio manager for T. Rowe Price's diversified income bond strategy, noted that officials appear more focused on currency volatility than specific levels.

“The current pace of depreciation is lower than in 2022, so the response to intervention may be less intense,” Chung said, noting that option prices suggest that markets are predicting that intervention could take place after the BoJ May meeting.

Other experts have made similar remarks, telling CNBC that there is no “magic line” for intervention on the yen. Last week, Frédéric Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC and co-head of global Asia research, said the most important thing was to monitor the weakening of the yen.

If the yen experiences “steady depreciation”, the economist believes that there should not be much resistance from the Japanese authorities.

At a press conference on Friday, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said exchange rate volatility would only affect monetary policy if there was a “significant” impact on the economy, according to a translation of his remarks by Reuters.

“If the yen's movements have a hard-to-ignore effect on the economy and prices, that could be a reason to adjust policy,” Ueda said, according to a Reuters translation.

Jesper Koll, expert director at investment consultancy Monex Group, predicted that Japanese authorities would take action if the yen moves more than 3 to 5 yen in 12 hours, which is when it experiences a real speculative attack.

Speaking shortly after the yen hit 160 on Monday, Koll said any intervention “would be a waste of Japan's national assets” as the country sells its U.S. dollars to buy yen. Koll said the yen could further weaken to 200-220 against the greenback, if nothing fundamentally changes.

For speculators, Koll said the intervention is “free liquidity” and will remain so unless the Fed signals that rate cuts are again on the table, thereby weakening the U.S. dollar, or if Ueda warns that inflation driven by domestic demand must be contained.

Still, T. Rowe Price's Chung said the weak yen has “had a positive impact on stock performance, encouraged companies to raise wages and moved the country closer to the 2% inflation target set by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).

Japanese markets are closed Monday for a public holiday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/29/japanese-yen-weakens-to-160-against-the-us-dollar-for-the-first-time-since-1990.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos