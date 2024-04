The U.S. Economy Is Actually a “Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing,” Wells Fargo Says

The first quarter GDP report showed such a deceleration and such missed estimates that fears of stagflation are increasingly creeping into Wall Street discussions.

But the headline figure of 1.6% growth was weighed down by volatile factors such as a larger trade deficit and slower inventory replenishment, which masked how robust consumer demand continues to be, Wells Fargo economists said in a Thursday note titled Wolf in Sheeps Clothing: Soft GDP. Hides increasing expenses.

To be sure, consumers are spending less on goods, and the GDP report showed that spending on expensive durable goods contracted at an annualized rate of 1.2%, according to the note. But this was more than offset by an increase in spending on services.

Like a late-inning relief pitcher, spending on services turned up the heat in the first quarter with a blistering 4.0% annualized growth rate, the fastest rise in spending on consumer services since the fueled frenzy by stimulus measures in 2021, wrote economists Tim Quinlan and Shannon Seery Grein. .

Excluding 2020 and 2021, when pandemic lockdowns and reopenings skewed the data, growth in spending on services exceeded 4% only three times in the past two decades, they added. This happened once in 2014 and twice in 2004.

Higher rates aim to cool consumer demand; The problem for the Fed is this: It doesn't work, they said.

In fact, demand remains so strong in services that the 5.1% price rise in the sector exceeded the broader base rate of 3.7%, which was already a slight increase from the previous quarter.

At the same time, real disposable income grew more slowly in the quarter, but Americans continued to spend faster, pushing the personal savings rate to the lowest since late 2022, the note said. .

But data on the trade deficit and inventories overshadowed the more robust consumption figures. Excluding only the business impact, the first-quarter report would have been in line with forecasts, Wells Fargo said.

Another indicator of underlying domestic demand that excludes the trade deficit, inventories and government spending rose 3.1%.

The last three quarterly numbers for this measure all hit 3.0% or higher, signaling healthy and stable growth, Wells Fargo concluded. Don't underestimate this saving.

The banknote represents something of a counter-narrative to the dark reactions elsewhere.

EY chief economist Gregory Daco earlier told Fortune that the GDP report not only contradicts talk of a no-landing economic reacceleration, but he warned that there is a risk of further decline if inflation remains stubborn, eroding incomes and keeping financial conditions tight.

David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation, also told Fortune that stagflation poses a growing threat. If inflation does not improve with such weak growth, one must wonder whether the downward trend in prices will continue.

Subscribe to the CFO Daily newsletter to stay informed about the trends, issues and leaders shaping corporate finance. Free registration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/04/28/us-economy-outlook-q1-gdp-growth-report-consumer-demand-services/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos