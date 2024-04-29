Prince Harry returns to the UK for the Invictus Games anniversary | uk news





Harry and Meghan attended the Invictus Games held in Germany last September. (Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Prince Harry is expected to land in the UK in the coming days, but he will not be accompanied by his wife.

The Duke of Sussex will attend a Thanksgiving Service at St Paul's Cathedral next Wednesday, May 8, to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games Foundation.

However, it appears that Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, will not attend this event.

The star-studded event marks 10 years since the first Invictus Games were held in London in 2014, with Prince Harry at the Games, which celebrate the sporting achievements of wounded and ill veterans. is one of the founders of

An Invictus Games spokesperson confirmed the Dukes' attendance and said the event would be marked with a special reading.

Prince Harry will attend the Invictus Games service on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Actor Damian Lewis will also attend and recite the Invictus poem.

Representatives from countries participating in the Invictus Games will attend to convey their warm hearts.

According to The Sun, this includes wounded, wounded, sick service members and members of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The event will be held two days after Prince Harry's son, Prince Archie, celebrated his fifth birthday, so the Duchess of Sussex is not expected to attend.

Harry's trip to England this year

Prince Harry hasn't spent much time in the UK so far in 2024.

When King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February, Prince Harry flew back to see his father, but flew home a day later.

However, the Duke of Sussex also attended various events throughout the year.

In January, he paid tribute to his late mother in his acceptance speech at an aviation awards ceremony in Los Angeles. He served as a forward air traffic controller and Apache helicopter pilot in the British Army, where he was revered as a living legend in aviation.

He made no mention of Charles' cancer diagnosis in his first public appearance since the news broke, presenting him with an NFL award in Las Vegas on Feb. 9.

In mid-February, Harry and Meghan arrived in Vancouver, Canada to promote the Invictus Games while meeting competitors.

Harry said in an interview with Good Morning America later that month that he hoped Charles' cancer diagnosis would help the family come together and reunite.

On March 11, he and Meghan made a surprise appearance at a party held to celebrate the birthday of a teacher killed in a school shooting.

The Sussexes visited the family of Irma Garcia, who died in 2022 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

A memorial service was held for his mother, Princess Diana, in March, but Prince Harry only appeared via video link after William had left the building.

This is Prince Harry's first visit to the UK since his sister-in-law Kate Middleton announced she was receiving treatment for cancer.

Royal experts are speculating whether a reunion for Prince Harry, Prince William and King Charles could happen as the Buckingham Palace garden party takes place on the same day as the Invictus Games Thanksgiving event.

The King announced earlier this week that he is well enough to return to public-facing duties, so he will attend the garden party, with his two sons potentially also attending.

But William and Kate thought they had no plans to reconcile with Harry, who at best had a broken relationship with his brother.

