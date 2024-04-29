The United States and China are taking advantage of Mexico's manufacturing moment





As U.S. supply chains uncouple from China's, Mexico's manufacturing sector is emerging as a winner.

Manufacturing in Mexico is attractive to companies that have experienced supply chain challenges in the pandemic era or want to reduce their reliance on U.S.-China trade in a context of geopolitical uncertainty.

This is called nearshoring, which is when companies move their production facilities closer to their home markets.

As offshoring continues and global supply chains are reorganized, Mexico's manufacturing sector has an opportunity for long-term success, according to Alberto Ramos, head of economic research for Latin America at Goldman Sachs, who is spoken to by CNN.

Ramos said Mexico and China have been competing for the U.S. manufacturing market for years, but amid evolving U.S.-China relations, Mexico appears ready to move forward.

Mexico overtook China as the top exporter to the United States in 2023. These exports were driven by the manufacturing sector, which represents 40% of the Mexican economy, according to Morgan Stanley.

U.S. imports from Mexico continued to increase in February, according to trade data released April 4 by the Commerce Department. Meanwhile, Chinese exports to the United States decreased by 20% in 2023 compared to 2022.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told CNN's Julia Chatterley that supply chains have made the U.S. economy too dependent on the Chinese economy in the past.

The challenge for us is how do you create more resilience in your economy and in trade? Because right now, the way trade works, our supply chains are so tangled and have created such concentration in the Chinese economy that we all feel extremely vulnerable because the supply chains Supplies are fragile, Tai said.

In a changing geopolitical and competitive context, American and Chinese companies both see the potential of the Mexican manufacturing sector: low labor costs, geographic proximity to American markets and a free trade agreement between the United States, the Mexico and Canada (USMCA), a free trade agreement established in 2020 that facilitates trade in North America. more profitable and more efficient are all factors contributing to a potential boom.

As U.S. policy aims to reduce dependence on China and create more resilience in U.S. trade, moving supply chains can be tricky.

In fact, America's willingness to disengage from the Chinese economy could allow China to access new markets and avoid U.S. tariffs.

Cars are a major export for Mexico and illustrate much of what is happening.

Mexico is a global hub for automobile factories, home to factories of major companies operating in the United States, including General Motors, Ford, Stellantis and nearly a dozen others.

Virtually all U.S. automakers rely on parts from Mexico to build their cars or trucks because those parts can be significantly cheaper than those made in the United States.

Free trade agreements like the USMCA mean that companies in the United States, Mexico and Canada face fewer barriers to moving, selling and buying parts in North America.

Tariff policy constitutes a diversion from free trade: in 2018, the United States increased tariffs on imports from China, making it more expensive for Chinese products to enter American markets and discouraging them. companies to rely on Chinese supply chains.

Cars require tens of thousands of parts, which can be manufactured in many places. And as Mexico's manufacturing sector increases exports to the United States, Chinese companies could use Mexico as a way to avoid U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, according to Xeneta, a trade rate benchmarking platform. sea ​​freight and market information.

Shipping container exports from China to Mexico increased nearly 60% in January compared to last year, according to container trade statistics analyzed by Xeneta.

China's increase in exports to Mexico suggests the possibility that the increase in trade we are seeing is due to attempts by importers to circumvent U.S. tariffs, Peter Sand, chief analyst at Xeneta, wrote in a research note dated March 15.

An April report from Moodys Analytics indicated that although Mexico had increased its manufacturing output, production could be boosted by goods made outside the country.

The increase in Mexican exports to the United States was roughly offset by simultaneous and closely correlated growth in Mexican imports from China, according to S&P Global Market country risk analysts Jose Enrique Sevilla-Macip and John Raines. Intelligence.

Goldmans Ramos said there is an economic incentive to move production to Mexico to avoid tariffs. It's a way to circumvent the political goals behind enacting the tariffs, he told CNN.

On Capitol Hill, the possibility of Chinese steel evading U.S. tariffs has drawn the attention of lawmakers. The Biden administration announced it was working with the Mexican government to prevent China and other countries from evading U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum through U.S. imports from Mexico.

As early as February, Tai inquired about the lack of transparency regarding Mexico's steel and aluminum imports from third countries during a meeting with Raquel Buenrostro, Mexico's economic secretary.

Concerns about customs evasion are sparking a response from the US president and will continue beyond the November election. The USMCA is expected to be revised in 2026.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his challenger, former President Donald Trump, both aim to grow the nation's manufacturing industry, but they differ on how to go about it.

Biden recently told steelworkers in Pittsburgh that the U.S. government should consider tripling tariffs on Chinese steel. And Trump has proposed a potential 60% tariff on Chinese goods if he returns to the presidency.

As the two U.S. presidential candidates vie to capture important Midwestern swing states with significant auto industries, the issue of U.S.-Mexico-China trade will only get worse as the the 2024 presidential campaign will take place, S&P Globals Sevilla-Macip and Raines said.

As supply chains evolve, moving factories isn't always that simple. This can require significant investments, from time to money to people. However, companies making progress create long-term opportunities for Mexico's manufacturing industry.

It certainly feels like things are booming in Monterrey, a city in northern Mexico, said Christoffer Enemaerke, a portfolio manager at RBC. On a recent trip there, he told CNN, we met with companies and experts in the real estate sector and the feedback was that offshoring is likely to be a growth driver over several years for Mexico, especially in the northern part of the country.

Tesla (TSLA), for example, announced last year that it would build a new factory in Monterrey. We're very excited about it, CEO Elon Musk said at an investor day for the company, adding that the factory would increase capacity, rather than replacing capacity elsewhere.

Sentiment on the ground is encouraging, but much of the investment flow remains to be seen, Ramos told CNN.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley predict that the value of Mexican exports to the United States will increase from $455 billion to about $609 billion over the next five years.

This also makes Mexico an attractive base for many Chinese companies. Electric vehicle maker BYD, a global competitor to Musks Tesla, announced plans in February for a major expansion in Mexico.

Although BYD does not currently sell cars in the U.S. market, a move to Mexico would provide greater access to the Mexican market while preparing the company for a possible U.S. expansion.

Chinese investments and exports to Mexico are very likely to make headlines ahead of the planned review of the USMCA in 2026, Sevilla-Macip and Raines said.

But until then, places like Monterrey continue to reap the benefits.

Monterrey, said RBC's Enemaerke, feels booming, new and dynamic, more so than other industrial cities I've been to, which are mostly in Asia.

CNN's Michael Nam contributed to this report.

