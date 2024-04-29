The UK holds local elections and the Federal Reserve sets interest rates.





hello. Welcome to the work week.

The Year of Democracy 2024 is the UK's turn. Local and mayoral elections in England and Wales on Thursday will decide who runs London and the next two largest cities, Birmingham and Manchester.

They could bring about a day of reckoning for Chancellor Rishi Sunak before the final day of reckoning for the general election expected later this year. If the Conservatives lose more than 500 seats in local authorities and Labor wins key metro mayoral positions in the Tees Valley and West Midlands (including Birmingham), it will be very difficult for Tory councilors to call for a vote of no confidence. Playing.

There's also an explanation from the parliamentary and economic team on Sunak's general election date dilemma.

The Financial Times will update you on developments as voting opens on Thursday. Next week, you can digest the results in expert Q&A with reporters from the award-winning Inside Politics newsletter and Political Fix podcast. You can watch live on 8 May from 1-2pm UK time by registering here.

The main economic item of the week is the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate decision decision announced on Wednesday. But (spoiler alert) the committee is unlikely to change course this round because inflation is not easing as quickly as the Fed had hoped. Investors are now hoping for a rate cut later this year, possibly even after the US presidential election in November.

You are viewing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Attention will be focused on Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell's remarks after the meeting. Marc Ostwald, Chief Economist and Global Strategist at ADM Investor Services International, said: It will be interesting to note whether Powell focuses more on headline growth or the overall strength of domestic demand. Sluggish imports rather than sluggish exports. For greater insight into the Powells challenge, read this from Central Banks' excellent (premium subscriber) FT newsletter Chris Giles.

Other economic data, including Friday's new U.S. employment figures and an international economic comparison of Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index figures, were split Wednesday due to the Labor Day holiday in several countries. Japan has industrial production and employment updates, while the EU has preliminary first-quarter GDP estimates for the entire trading bloc, as well as major economies France and Germany.

The source of corporate earnings reports will continue this week with announcements from the likes of Amazon.com, Apple, HSBC, Samsung and Shell. But attention will also be on Tuesday's annual meetings, such as acquisition target Anglo American.

one more…

We've just passed Easter, and another holiday is upon us: May Day, celebrated in many countries around the world. That means stock market activity will taper off mid-week, and some world leaders, such as France's Emmanuel Macron, will be happy to see a quieter day than usual.

Others look forward to the long holiday weekend. I will be spending part of my time working on my quota, my startup venture. I hope you get good results no matter how you use it.

Thank you to everyone who shared their priorities in terms of business and economic news and shared tips for traveling to Suffolk. What would you like to hear more or less about? Email [email protected] or hit reply if you're reading this in your inbox.

Key economic and corporate reports

Here's a more complete list of what to expect this week in terms of company reports and economic data.

monday

Germany: Preliminary Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Harmonized Consumer Price Index (HICP) inflation rate data

Israel: The last day of Passover (Pesach) is a public holiday. Financial market closure

Japan: Shuwa Day. Financial market closure

UK: Zoopla Monthly House Price Index

Results: Beazley Q1 Trading Update, Dominos Pizza Q1, Lottomatica Q1, NXP Semiconductors Q1, ON Semiconductor Q1, Oxford BioMedica FY, Paramount Q1, Philips Q1, Vivendi Q1 Earnings

tuesday

EU, France, Germany, Italy, Spain: Preliminary Q1 GDP estimates

Germany: Labor market figures for March

Singapore: IMF Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and the Pacific

United Kingdom: Quarterly government debt and deficit estimates and the latest British Retail Consortium Store Price Index.

United States: Conference Board Consumer Confidence Data

Results: 3M Q1, Adidas Q1, Advanced Micro Devices Q1, Air France-KLM Q1, Amazon.com Q1, Archer Daniels Midland Q1, Banco Santander Q1, Capgemini Q1 earnings, Coca-Cola Q1 , Corning Q1, Eli Lilly Q1, Glencore Q1 production report, Hargreaves Lansdown Q3, Howden Joinery Group trading update, HSBC Q1, Lufthansa Q1, McDonalds Q1, Mercedes-Benz Q1, Molson Coors Q1, Mondelez International Q1, OMV Q1 , PayPal Q1, Pinterest Q1, Prudential Financial Q1, St James Place Q1 new business announcement, Samsung Electronics Q1, Starbucks Q2, Stellantis Q1, Thales Group Q1, Volkswagen Q1, Whitbread FY

wednesday

Countries such as China, France, Germany, Korea and others: Labor Day. Financial market closure

Canada, Japan, UK, US: S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data

UK: National House Price Index for April (7am local time)

US: Fed interest rate announcement

Results: AIG Q1, Aston Martin Lagonda Q1, Computacenter Q1 deal updates, CVS Health Q1, eBay Q1, Estee Lauder Q3, Etsy Q1, GSK Q1, Haleon Q1, Kraft Heinz Q1, Marriott International Q1, Mastercard Q1, MGM Resorts International Q1 , Mitsui & Co FY, next Q1 trading statement, Pfizer Q1, Qualcomm Q2, Smith & Nephew AGM and trading updates, YUM! Brand Q1

thursday

OECD economic outlook

Brazil, EU, France, Germany, India, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, South Korea: S&P Global/HSBC/HCOB Manufacturing PMI Data

France: OECD Ministerial Council meeting in Paris. Chaired by Japan.

Georgia: Asian Development Bank Annual General Meeting begins in Tbilisi.

Japan: Bank of Japan releases monetary policy minutes

United States: Monthly Factory Order Data

Results: Allstate Q2, Apple Q2, ArcelorMittal Q1, ConocoPhillips Q1, Cooperative Bank Q1, Expedia Q1, Hiscox Q1, ING Q1, Melrose Industries AGM and Statement, MetLife Q1, Moderna Q1, Moodys Q1, Morgan Sindall AGM and Statement. , Reach AGM and Statement of Transactions, Shell Q1, Smiths News HY, Standard Chartered Q1, Stanley Black & Decker Q1, Universal Music Group Q1

friday

Canada, UK, US: S&P Global services PMI data

EU: unemployment rate

France: Monthly industrial production figures

Japan: Constitution Day. financial market closure

United States: April employment figures

Results: AES Q1, Crdit Agricole Q1, Hershey Q1, Ingersoll Rand Q1, InterContinental Hotels AGM and Statement of Transactions, Legrand Q1, Socit Gnrale Q1, Trainline FY

world event

Finally, here's a recap of this week's other events and key objectives:

monday

Japan: Golden Week begins

Togo: Parliamentary and regional elections

Spain: Prime Minister Pedro Cenchez is expected to announce whether he will resign after being indicted on corruption charges against his wife, Begoa Gmes. Last week he said he was considering quitting.

United Kingdom: Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon appeared before Westminsters Scottish Affairs Committee and answered questions about intergovernmental relations.

The IMF Executive Board met to discuss approving $1.1 billion in funding for Pakistan. It's the final piece of a $3 billion standby agreement secured last summer to avoid a default on the country's debt, and the money is set to expire this month.

Tuesday Wednesday

EU: Celebrates 20th anniversary of trade bloc expanded from 15 to 25 member states with Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia joining

United Kingdom: Annual May Day rally in London. Speakers, mainly union leaders, included Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK;

thursday

United Kingdom: Local elections in England and Wales (including 10 metropolitan mayors). There will also be a by-election for the Westminster seat of Blackpool South. Results will be announced the next day. Read more here

Friday Saturday

ITALY: The 107th annual Giro dItalia men's cycling race begins with stage one, marking the first grand tour of the season ahead of the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espaa.

United States: Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting, led by Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, was held in Omaha. More than 40,000 shareholders usually attend.

