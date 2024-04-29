Pro-Palestinian university protests disrupt Columbia, UCLA and USA campuses





People set up more tents along H Street as they protest at George Washington University in Washington, DC on April 28. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

The number of protesters on the George Washington University campus had dwindled to about 20 people as of Sunday evening, but another group set up an encampment of about 20 tents on a nearby public road over the weekend, it said. school.

As an encampment grew on campus in recent days, the university administration decided that students who remained there after being asked to leave would be temporarily suspended and “administratively excluded” from the campus. 'school.

“On Friday evening, April 26, protesters barred from University Yard established a second encampment in the middle of H Street, beyond the barriers securing GW property. “Currently, we are aware of approximately 20 tents erected in the streets by individuals from all over the world. region. This event is taking place on public property and is under the jurisdiction of the Washington, DC government,” the university said.

The university said there were no incidents of violence during the protests on campus, while adding that the actions of some protesters had been highly offensive to many members of our community.

No further details about the alleged actions were provided.

People sit to listen to activists and students protest near an encampment at University Yard, George Washington University, April 28, in Washington, DC. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Earlier Sunday, a crowd of protesters chanted Free Palestine to the beat of a drum on H Street NW, some of them wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags. The street was blocked by law enforcement and a number of Washington Metropolitan Police officers were in the area.

Flags, signs and sidewalk chalk decorated the encampment, where protesters said they would stay until the university meets their demands, which include disclosing its financial endowments and divestment from Israeli associations , like the message of many other university events across the country.

A counter-protester walked through the crowd with an Israeli flag draped over her shoulders. Protesters chanted “Free Palestine, free, free” at the protester, while one held a sign reading “Genocide is bad.”

