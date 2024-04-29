Britain will not take back asylum seekers from Ireland until France takes back Channel migrants | uk news





Britain will not bring back asylum seekers who cross the border to Ireland until the EU allows them to be sent back, according to government sources.

The comments come amid growing tensions between Dublin and Westminster over the Irish government's plans to bring in new legislation that would allow asylum seekers crossing the border from Northern Ireland to be returned to the UK.

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee told a parliamentary committee last week that more than 80% of recent arrivals to Ireland had come via the land border with Northern Ireland.

Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary Michael Martin said the threat of deportation to Rwanda was causing “frightened” migrants to head to Ireland instead of the UK.

As the conflict intensified on Sunday night, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris pledged that the country would “not provide a loophole for anyone else's immigration issues”.

He also said “close” cooperation and cooperation between the British and Irish governments was “not only desirable but absolutely essential”.

But British government sources said attempts to return asylum seekers from Ireland would be rejected unless France agreed to allow boats to cross the Channel.

“We will not accept asylum returns from the EU until the EU accepts that refugees can be returned to France through Ireland,” the source said.

Image: Taoiseach Simon Harris. Photo: PA

It comes as figures showed the number of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats hit a record high in the first four months of the year.

A major Home Office operation to detain migrants across the UK in preparation for deportation to Rwanda has begun “weeks earlier than expected”.

The two ministers are due to meet in London on Monday as part of a pre-planned meeting involving Prime Minister Martin and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

But a meeting between British Home Secretary James Cleverly and Ms McEntee, scheduled for Monday, was postponed late on Sunday night.

‘Global challenge’

Prime Minister Martin said the British government's Rwanda policy, which became law last week after much legal and political debate, has already had an impact in Ireland because people are “afraid” to stay in the UK.

“Maybe that was the intended impact,” the former Taoiseach told The Daily Telegraph.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak told Sky News on Sunday that Britain's Rwanda plan was already acting as a deterrent.

He also said comments by Irish politicians showed illegal migration was a “global challenge”.

“[That] This is why we are seeing countries talking about third country partnerships and exploring new ways to address this issue. [they] “We will follow the UK’s lead,” he said.

Ms Harris, who took office in April, is already under pressure from voters to address the immigration issue in Ireland, which has seen anti-immigration protests in recent months.

Dublin's anti-immigrant camps 'are not about racism' Irish PM apologizes for Stardust nightclub fire

He asked the Attorney General to submit proposals to the Cabinet to amend existing laws on designating safe 'third countries' and allowing inadmissible international protection applicants to return to the UK.

Irish ministers are due to discuss emergency legislation on Tuesday.

The bill is being drawn up in response to an Irish High Court ruling that Ireland's designation of the UK as a “safe third country” for returning asylum seekers in the context of the Rwanda plan is contrary to EU law.

Mr McEntee said he would seek the government's approval “to ensure that legislation is drafted quickly to enable the UK to be designated as a safe returns country again”.

She added: “Our department has made this issue a top priority since the High Court ruling last month and returns to the UK will resume once it becomes law.”

