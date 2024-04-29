Philips shares soar 46% as company settles US respiratory device case





Philips office building in Warsaw, Poland on July 29, 2021.

Nuphoto | Nuphoto | Getty Images

Philips stock hit its highest level in more than two years on Monday after the Dutch medical device giant agreed to a $1.1 billion settlement in the United States for injury cases linked to the recall of some of its sleep apnea devices.

Millions of devices were recalled in 2021 due to concerns that the components posed potential cancer risks. Philips shares were up 46% as of 11:15 a.m. London time.

The company said it had made a provision of 982 million euros ($1.1 billion) for reimbursement of personal injuries and medical follow-up claims, adding that the settlement would end the uncertainty surrounding the litigation for the company. He said he does not admit any fault or liability, nor that any injuries were caused by his Respironics devices.

“Patient safety and quality are our top priority and we have taken important steps to further address the consequences of the Respironics recall,” Philips CEO Roy Jakobs said in a statement.

“The refurbishment of sleep therapy devices for patients is almost complete and the test results carried out so far show that the use of these devices is not expected to cause appreciable harm to health. We regret the concern that patients may have felt.”

The provision was lower than the 2-4 billion euros expected, according to Barclays analyst Hassan Al-Wakeel. He added that 10 billion euros could be feared in the worst case.

The settlement is for a “capped amount and ends uncertainty regarding litigation,” Al-Wakeel said in a Monday note.

In September, Philips settled claims for economic losses in the United States related to the recall, for which it set aside a provision of 575 million euros ($615.7 million).

Monday's rebound brought Philips stock to its highest level since March 1, 2022.

The company also reported a first-quarter loss of 998 million euros ($1.07 billion) on Monday. Adjusted profit exceeded analysts' consensus expectations, according to Reuters, at 388 million euros for the quarter.

Sales were down slightly year-on-year, to 4.14 billion euros in the first quarter compared to 4.17 billion euros in 2023.

