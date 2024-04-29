A diplomatic row erupted after Britain rejected Ireland's offer to repatriate migrants to the UK.





The Irish government has told Rishi Sunak it will return asylum seekers to the UK as a diplomatic row over the Tory Rwandan law grows.

British and Irish ministers are due to meet in London after Justice Secretary Helen McEntee claimed the number of asylum seekers crossing from Northern Ireland is now more than 80% due to changes in migration patterns in recent months.

Mr Sunak has insisted the Rwanda plan is responsible for the influx of migrants, but this shows the policy is working. However, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris cried foul.

Migrants react as French police prepare to blow holes in smugglers' boats to stop them attempting to cross the English Channel (AFP via Getty Images)

On Sunday, Prime Minister Harris said Ireland would not provide a loophole for anyone else's immigration problems and asked the Justice Secretary to bring forward emergency legislation to allow asylum seekers to be returned to the UK.

But government sources said any attempt to return asylum seekers to the UK would amount to a serious double standard, given that the UK currently does not allow migrants crossing the English Channel to be returned to France, adding that the move sparked a diplomatic row. He said it could trigger it.

Sources said the EU would not accept the return of refugees from the bloc through Ireland until it accepted to return them to France. We are fully focused on implementing the Rwandan plan and will continue to work with France to prevent boats from crossing the Channel.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said Ireland would not provide loopholes for anyone else's immigration problems (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Taoiseach said earlier this week that Mr Sunak's plan to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda had led to a surge in the number of asylum seekers crossing into the Republic from Northern Ireland.

In response, Harris said the Irish Prime Minister had asked Justice Minister Helen McEntee to submit a proposal to Cabinet next week to amend existing laws on safe third country designation and allowing inadmissible international protection applicants to return to the UK. .

Ms McEntee said she would meet British Home Secretary James Cleverly on Monday to raise the issues.

Conservative plans to send asylum seekers to the East African country received a new boost after the Rwanda Security (Asylum and Immigration) Act was signed into law on Thursday. This ensures that the practice of sending migrants to Rwanda is legally sound.

Mr Sunak later claimed the first flight to Rwanda would take off within 10 to 12 weeks in April 2022, more than two years after former prime minister Boris Johnson proposed the legislation.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Michael Martin later claimed that people fearing deportation to Rwanda were flowing into Ireland across the Northern Ireland border.

He said asylum seekers were seeking refuge here and within the European Union instead of facing possible deportation to Rwanda.

A Downing Street spokesman disputed the claim, citing Rwanda's SAFE Act and saying it was too early to draw specific conclusions about the bill.

But Mr Sunak later claimed the alleged influx of immigrants into Ireland was evidence that the Rwanda plan was acting as a deterrent to immigration.

What it shows is that deterrence is already having an effect because people are worried about coming here. And that shows exactly what I'm talking about. He spoke to Sky News Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips.

If people know they have come to our country illegally but cannot stay, they are much less likely to come. This is why the Rwanda plan is so important.

