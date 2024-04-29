Biden speaks with Netanyahu as tensions over Israel-Hamas war rise in US





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden held a phone call Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid growing protests on U.S. college campuses and a possible looming invasion of Rafah.

The two discussed commonalities, with Biden “reaffirming[ing] “its unwavering commitment to Israel's security” following the Iranian missile and drone attack on the country earlier this month, the White House statement said. The leaders reviewed discussions on hostages and the ceasefire and also spoke about humanitarian aid to Gaza.

But the call also shed light between the two men on Israeli strategy in the southern Gaza town of Rafah. Netanyahu shows no signs of backing down from a ground offensive, a potential move the United States publicly opposes.

The leaders discussed Rafah and the president reiterated his clear position, according to the statement.

More than a million Palestinians are currently taking refuge in the city.

Earlier Sunday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in an ABC News interview that the Israelis “assured us that they would not go to Rafah until we had had the opportunity to really share our views and concerns with them.”

“So let’s see where this goes,” he added.

This call comes as pro-Palestinian demonstrations sweep university campuses. Although protesters' demands differ by school, many student organizers are calling for an end to the war and urging their universities to divest from companies doing business in Israel.

Biden has been criticized by progressives and Muslim Americans for his support for Israel, a longtime US ally, following Hamas' surprise October 7 terrorist attack. At the same time, others called on him to denounce the rise of anti-Semitism on college campuses.

Sunday's conversation was Biden and Netanyahu's first phone call since April 4, when Biden spoke with Netanyahu after an Israeli airstrike killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers.

During the April phone call, Biden “emphasized that strikes against aid workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable,” according to the White House statement.

In the days following the deaths of aid workers on April 1, the administration's public rhetoric toward the Israeli government intensified as the president criticized his Israeli counterpart more than he had done. previously. Biden said in early April that he thought Netanyahu was making a mistake in his handling of the war, adding: “I disagree with his approach.

