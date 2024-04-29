No more 12345: Devices using weak passwords banned in UK | Data and Computer Security





Techniques containing weak passwords such as admin or 12345 will be banned in the UK under new laws requiring all smart devices to meet minimum security standards.

The Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology said measures to protect consumers from hacking and cyber attacks will come into effect from Monday.

This comes as manufacturers of mobile phones, TVs and smart doorbells in particular are required by law to protect internet-connected devices from access by cybercriminals, with users being prompted to change common passwords.

Brands should post contact information to report bugs and issues and be transparent about when security updates are available.

We hope the new measures will help consumers and businesses feel confident about buying and using our products at a time when they are under attack by hackers.

Consumer Champion Which? He said he had played a key role in pushing through the new measures and welcomed the changes.

Rocio Concha, Director of Policy and Advocacy at OPSS, said: [Office for Product Safety and Standards] We need to provide clear guidance to industry and be prepared to take strong enforcement action against manufacturers if they violate the law. Smart device brands also need to get their customers right from day one and make it easy for shoppers to find information about the device's age. You will receive support and make an informed purchase.

“The threats posed by the internet are increasing and growing as our daily lives become increasingly reliant on connected devices,” said Jonathan Berry, Minister for Science and Technology.

From today, consumers will have greater peace of mind that their smart devices are protected from cybercrime with the introduction of the world's first law to ensure the privacy, safety and security of their data and finances. We are committed to making the UK the safest place in the world to go online and these new rules represent a significant step towards a safer digital world.

The legislation is coming into force as part of the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) framework, which aims to strengthen the UK's resilience to cybercrime.

