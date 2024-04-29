After a steady decline, tuberculosis has increased every year since 2020 in the United States





After declining for 27 years, the number of U.S. residents with tuberculosis has increased every year since 2020, with 9,615 cases recorded last year in all 50 states and Washington, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The finding was based on data from the agency's National Tuberculosis Surveillance System, which collects information from state and local health departments.

Caused by bacteria, tuberculosis usually attacks the lungs and spreads easily from person to person through the air. People with the disease can spread the bacteria when they cough, sneeze or simply talk.

Although symptoms of tuberculosis may include cough, chest pain, fever, and weakness, many infected people develop what is called latent tuberculosis infection. This means that they have TB germs in their body and they may need to take antibiotics, but these germs do not make them sick and they cannot pass TB to others unless the infection becomes active, which can happen if the person's immune system becomes weak.

The latest numbers reflect a 16% increase in tuberculosis cases in the United States between 2022 and 2023, and the highest number of tuberculosis cases in the country since 2013, according to the CDC report. The tally also reflects increases across all age groups and among people born in the United States as well as those born elsewhere, although the report found a larger increase among people born outside the United States compared to individuals born in the United States (18 percent versus 9). percent).

Despite recent increases, the CDC report describes the incidence of tuberculosis in the United States as one of the lowest in the world.

Globally, tuberculosis is more prevalent among people living in low- and middle-income countries, according to the World Health Organization. The WHO says that globally, around 10 million people develop tuberculosis each year and 1.3 million people will die from it in 2022.

This article is part of The Posts Big Number series, which briefly examines the statistical side of health issues. Additional information and relevant research is available via the hyperlinks.

