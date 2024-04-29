What you need to know about the UK's insulin supply problems





We are aware of reports over the weekend about insulin supply issues in the UK. Here's the most up-to-date information about how your care may be affected:

How is the situation?

In the UK, there are temporary shortages of medicines used by people with diabetes. However, this does not generally mean that you are lacking insulin. Suitable alternatives are available for all cases.

get off

There is a possibility that the current supply of Humalog vials may be interrupted in the short term. This applies to Humalog insulin in vials, not just prefilled pens and cartridges.

The vials affected are Humalog 100u vials, Humulin M3 vials and Humulin S100 vials.

Eli Lilly, the maker of Humalog, said it is actively monitoring the situation and working to reduce the impact of any supply disruptions.

Anyone who is having trouble getting a prescription should contact their doctor to discuss options, an Eli Lilly spokeswoman said. People who need insulin right away and cannot access a doctor for alternative treatment options should seek emergency care.

Fiasf Flex Touch

There is no shortage of FIASF insulin, but the shortage of FIASP FlexTouch 100 units/ml prefilled insulin pen is expected to continue until January 2025.

Novo Nordisk manufactures Fiasp in 100 units/ml cartridges (Penfill) and is still available. Your health care team may give you the option of continuing to use this insulin in cartridge form.

Tresiba Flex Touch

Similar to the situation with Fiasp, there are no availability issues with Tresiba insulin, but there are supply issues with the Tresiba FlexTouch 100 units/ml pre-filled pen.

The Department of Health and Social Care expects the Tresiba FlexTouch 100 units/ml pen to be sold out in the UK by December 2024.

Your healthcare team may give you the option of continuing to use Tresiba insulin in cartridge form.

Extinction

Two forms of insulin products have recently been discontinued.

Inoret

In March 2024, the Department of Health and Social Care published a medicine supply notification for Novo Nordisks InnoLet 100 units/ml suspension 3ml.

Pre-filled disposable devices have been discontinued and remaining stock will be depleted by the end of May 2024.

This discontinuation applies to both the Insulatard Innolet and Levemir Innolet devices.

As an alternative to the Insulatard Innolet pre-filled pen, healthcare professionals have been advised that the Humulin KwikPen 100 units/ml Injectable Suspension 3ml pre-filled pen can continue to be used and support increased demand.

As an alternative to the Levemir Innolet, healthcare professionals have been advised that Levemir FlexPens and Levemir Penfill cartridges are still available and can support growing demand.

Additional information and support

Douglas Twenefour, Director of Diabetes UK, said:

We know that people can be anxious if they have to change how they manage their diabetes. With this in mind, we have asked healthcare professionals to consider the circumstances and needs of everyone affected. This should include a discussion to ensure the patient can continue to manage their treatment, as well as a prescription for any new devices that may be needed.

Additionally, there is currently a shortage of GLP-1 agonists in the UK. You can learn more about our response to these supply issues.

If you have any further concerns or questions about your insulin treatment, please email the Diabetes UK Helpline at [email protected] or call 0345 123 2399.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.diabetes.org.uk/about-us/news-and-views/what-you-need-know-about-insulin-supply-issues-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos