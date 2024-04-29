I moved to a white, wealthy American city. Then the hate crime happened





I was born in the South, but grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, during the turbulent 1970s. For those unfamiliar with the city, race relations were far from harmonious.

There were streets and blocks where, as a person of color, you did not dare venture without risking your life. Racial segregation was marked, with schools and neighborhoods divided along color lines.

My freshman year, I was bused to a predominantly white school an hour from my house. I remember my mother waking me up at 6 a.m., standing at the bus stop in the dark, cold morning, waiting for the bus to take me.

The school was predominantly white, but the kids on my bus were mostly black, although they weren't rich. It seemed like the welcome mat wasn't out for us, and although the teachers and professors were nice, many of the kids wanted nothing to do with us.

My mother dressed me in my best clothes and I excelled academically, but I didn't understand why I had to wake up two hours early to go to a school that wasn't that different from the one two hours away. streets near us. House.

Every day after school, I would run to my street library, asking the librarians to show me books about slavery, segregation, and stories that dealt with race relations in America. My response was not anger, but curiosity, an insatiable desire to understand our shared history and why people harbored prejudices against those who seemed different to them.

A few years later, my mother remarried and we moved to Euclid, which at the time was an affluent, all-white suburban neighborhood in Cleveland. This decision seemed like my own version of the “Movin’ On Up” ideology made famous by the TV show The Jeffersons. However, the start was far from smooth.

Love Hudson-Maggio (L & R) is an author and CEO of a marketing technology company.

Our first night in our new home ended with an alarming discovery. I waved goodbye to the moving truck from my bedroom window, which overlooked a pretty street with a charming cul-de-sac. I was excited to ride my bike down the street and make new friends in preparation for my first day of sixth grade the next morning.

When my mother came into my room, she seemed frantic and was trying to maintain a brave and cheerful facade, even though something was wrong. I was busy recounting a dream I had the night before, in which I was in the middle of a war with bombs exploding around me, but my mother's response was unexpected. “Did you hear the bombs?” she asked.

It turned out that this “dream” wasn’t a dream at all. My mother asked me to get dressed for school and assured me that she would explain everything to me soon. His nervous chatter and trembling hands left me feeling uneasy. As she spoke, I realized that all was not well, despite her words.

The voices and doors opening and closing quickly downstairs caught my attention, so I rushed to my bedroom window. Outside, I saw three white news trucks, one of them labeled Cleveland Plain Dealer, our local newspaper. There were several police cars and black sedans with tinted windows.

My mother quickly revealed that someone burned a cross in our yard and threw small pipe bombs outside our front door to scare us from the neighborhood. As a child, I could only feel anger and frustration that some idiot chose to ruin my first day of school.

That day, an FBI escort accompanied my parents' car to school. I was popular, but not in the way a sixth grader dreams of being. Teachers approached me, offering hugs and sympathy, as news of the burning cross and bombs made headlines.

Within 24 hours, the FBI had identified the perpetrator using fingerprints found on the bomb fragments. He was a neighbor's son and his actions were classified as a hate crime punishable by prison time if convicted.

My father-in-law, however, chose not to press charges. Instead, he opted for an unusual punishment: the young man had to personally repair all the damage he had caused to our property.

He had to clean the windows and debris and repair everything with his own hands in order to understand the consequences of his actions. It was a lesson in the real impact of his actions on real people.

Ultimately, the young man's parents were deeply grateful to him and he offered his sincere apologies. The power of forgiveness became evident and highlighted the importance of seeing people as individuals rather than reducing them to their race. It's much easier to ignore someone's humanity when we let bias guide our judgments.

The forgiveness shown by my stepfather was even deeper given his own childhood experiences in rural southern South Carolina, where sharecropping was not so different from slavery.

Sharecropping was a system that kept former slave families tethered to the land, preventing them from pursuing other opportunities. Owners allowed sharecroppers, often descendants of former slave families, to use their land in exchange for a share of the harvest.

After the Civil War, many African American families leased land from their former white slave owners, growing primarily cash crops like cotton, tobacco, and rice. The system perpetuates a cycle of debt, with owners often offering equipment, seeds and food on credit. During the harvest, they calculated who owed what, but unfair practices and unscrupulous landlords kept sharecroppers deeply in debt.

Laws that favored landowners, prohibiting sharecroppers from selling their crops to anyone other than their owners or limiting their mobility if they were in debt, effectively perpetuated the legacy of slavery. It was a system designed to keep former slaves tied to the land, unable to break free.

Although I was born decades after sharecropping ended, I had my own experiences of racial discrimination. Growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, during the tumultuous 1970s exposed me to the harsh realities of racial segregation and discrimination, from being bused to a predominantly white school and witnessing hate crimes.

Despite adversity, my response was curiosity, fueled by a desire to understand America's complex racial history. Through forgiveness and understanding, I discovered the transformative power of empathy and the imperative to dismantle racial barriers to create a more harmonious life experience.

In my writing, I weave fictional stories about people of different races, backgrounds, and geographies who find a way to love and care for each other. I hope that one day these stories will become a reality for all of us.

Love Hudson-Maggio is the CEO and founder of Mar Dat, a marketing technology company. She writes Southern women's fiction with a sense of travel about intelligent people who have a lot to learn about life and love. Karma Under Fire is her debut novel, with its sequel Bombay Baby coming in September.

All views expressed are those of the author.

