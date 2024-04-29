Migrant crisis: UK condemns EU hypocrisy towards Irish asylum seekers





A proposed Irish government plan to return asylum seekers to the UK has collapsed as fallout over the UK government's Rwanda plan grows.

The Republic of Ireland planned to push for emergency legislation this week to allow migrants to be sent back to Northern Ireland, but UK government sources have criticized the plans, claiming the EU will not agree to any deal unless the UK agrees. The same goes for ‘small boat’ migrants on the English Channel.

Ireland's Justice Minister, Helen McEntee, has raised concerns about the surge in asylum seekers across the border in Northern Ireland, with more than 80% of Ireland's refugees now coming from the UK.

She called for a “fast turnaround,” adding: “My focus as Minister of Justice will be to ensure we have effective immigration structures and systems in place.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly was due to meet Irish officials today to find a solution to the border crisis, but canceled the meeting, citing weather clashes.

McEntee continued: “That’s why I’m planning to introduce emergency legislation in the Cabinet this week to ensure we can effectively get people back to the UK, and that’s why I’m planning to raise this issue when I meet the Home Secretary on Monday.”

But Home Secretary James Cleverly withdrew from the meeting, citing weather conflicts. Instead, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will meet Irish officials later today.

A UK government source said: “We will not accept asylum returns from the EU through Ireland until the EU accepts that we can return refugees to France.”

“We are fully focused on implementing the Rwandan plan and will continue to work with France to prevent boats from crossing the strait.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris said Ireland “will not in any way provide a loophole to anyone else's immigration issues”.

Tory MP Sir John Redwood criticized the Irish plan, saying: “How on earth do you think we can send immigrants back to Britain when we can't send them back to France as Britain has always done?”

“They’re going to arrest these people, handcuff them and put them in vans across the border, so why don’t they just walk back?”

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis said: “This is a Europe-wide problem and until Europe controls its borders it will be difficult for any member state to implement this.”

“But secondly, the problems they are facing have arisen directly as a result of their insistence on opening the so-called border between North and South… If they had chosen some of the other paths I have suggested, we have ways to control that, but at the moment we do not. not.”

Rishi Sunak told Sky News that the situation on the Irish border proved the Rwandan plan was “already having an impact because people are worried about coming here”.

However, Irish officials remained firm on passing the bill. Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “Every country has the right to its own immigration policy, but we have no intention of allowing someone else’s immigration policy to affect the integrity of our own.

“This country will not in any way provide loopholes to anyone else’s immigration issues, that is very clear.

“My colleague the Minister for Justice will now submit a legislative proposal to Cabinet on Tuesday to set out a new returns policy.

“We will wait for more details on this, but this will effectively allow people to return to the UK. And I think that is very appropriate. That has always been the intention.”

Micheal Martin, Harris's deputy, plotting Britain's Rwanda plan, claimed migrants were leaving the UK because they were “fearful” of being sent to Africa.

But Rishi Sunak told Sky News the plan had been substantiated by the situation at the Irish border “which is already having an impact because people are worried about coming here”.

