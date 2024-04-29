Weather tracker: US experts predict one of the most active hurricane seasons on record | Hurricanes





Last week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory of the year, more than a month before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to 30. november. An area of ​​depression was identified on Wednesday April 24 in the east-central Atlantic Ocean, approximately 900 miles northwest of Cape Verde.

The depression quickly dispersed as it moved into an area of ​​stronger upper-level winds. But even though the disruption caused no impact, it may be a sign that forecasters predict this will be one of the most active hurricane seasons on record. Earlier in April, Colorado State University released its Atlantic hurricane forecast, with a forecast of 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes. For comparison, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the average hurricane season between 1991 and 2020 included about 14 tropical storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The above-average forecast season is attributed in part to the currently very warm sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the Atlantic. SSTs in the main tropical storm development region were recorded at 1.2°C above normal in February, a new record for the month, providing ample fuel for any potential storm development. Additionally, forecasters expect El Nio to weaken over the course of the season, reducing the wind shear that favors hurricane formation. Strong wind shear can prevent a storm from intensifying by moving heat and moisture away from the center and limiting the vertical emphasis of air parcels.

Meanwhile, southeastern Europe, particularly Greece, was engulfed last week by a violent dust storm from the Sahara. Authorities noted that the concentration of dust particles was so high that it obscured sunlight and significantly reduced visibility, leading to a marked decrease in electricity generation from solar panels.

High levels of fine particulate pollution pose serious health risks, exacerbating respiratory problems, particularly in people with pre-existing conditions such as asthma or chronic bronchitis. Additionally, the dust carried pathogens and allergens, increasing the risk of respiratory infections and allergic reactions. The intensity of the African dust episode peaked last Tuesday and conditions gradually improved during the week. However, another wave of dust had spread across parts of the western Mediterranean and central Europe on Sunday.

The persistent depression over Western Europe should facilitate the arrival of new episodes of African dust on the continent this week. An increase in dust levels is expected from the Mediterranean to Scandinavia, although the westernmost regions of the Iberian Peninsula, such as Gibraltar and Portugal, could avoid these conditions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2024/apr/29/weather-tracker-us-experts-predict-one-of-most-active-hurricane-seasons-on-record The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos