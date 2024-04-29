UK plans to cut disability benefits to slash ballooning welfare bill





British ministers on Monday laid out plans to overhaul the benefits claimed by millions of people with long-term disabilities and health problems as part of efforts to cut the government's ballooning welfare bill.

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, said the number of mental health-related claims was soaring, with total claims set to double to $28 billion by 2029, calling for a dialogue between adults and adults to make the disability benefits system more sustainable. I said it was time. This is the pre-corona level.

The nature and understanding of disability and illness in the UK has changed significantly since 2013, when the Conservative-led government introduced the Personal Independence Allowance system to help people facing higher costs of living because of their condition, he told the House of Commons. later.

The consultation published on Monday includes proposals to base PIP eligibility on a formal medical diagnosis of a person's condition rather than a current functional assessment of their ability to manage daily living. Some people, including those with serious or terminal illnesses, may no longer need to undergo an assessment process.

It also proposed moving away from the fixed weekly payment method, which applies a higher rate of $108.55 for people who have difficulty with daily living and $75.75 for people with limited mobility.

Instead, the government wants to explore alternative forms of support, including vouchers, receipt-based reimbursement and better access to mental health care or local authority care packages, Stride said.

According to official figures, around 2.6 million adults of working age are currently claiming PIP or PIP-replaced Disability Living Allowance. The surge in PIP claims, which are not related to means testing or employment status, has been sparked by a rise in mental health problems.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak suggested last week that the system was being misused by those who over-medicalise everyday stress, saying it would be used to get more people into work, reduce reliance on benefits and boost taxpayers' wellbeing. He explained that it was a moral mission to reduce costs.

He told ITV News on Monday that PIP assessments can be easily exploited and make claims that cannot be verified, and he wanted to see them be more rigorous, more objective and potentially have more medical evidence.

But Sarah Hughes, chief executive of charity Mind, said removing vital financial support from people with mental health problems would not fix anything and would only make the situation worse.

Following years of underinvestment in mental health services, we will not allow people with mental health problems to take responsibility for the failures of the system, she added.

Stride said on Monday that the reforms would provide more support to those who need it most, but that some claimants would achieve better outcomes with treatment, medical care and support rather than cash payments.

He added that the current system is very blunt. This is because support is fixed at a fixed amount each month, regardless of people's health status, although some people may only need small one-off adjustments, such as installing handrails in the bathroom.

The plan to reduce PIP is part of a wider package of reforms to be implemented only after the next election to help people with long-term health conditions or returning to work.

Tom Pollard, head of social policy at the New Economics Foundation think tank, said the government had provided no evidence that people with mild depression or anxiety were receiving PIP, and that by talking about work in the PIP context it was deliberately He said he was confusing the waters. Payments were made regardless of employment status.

Last week, Sunak set out plans to shift responsibility for approving short-term sickness absence from GPs to encourage people to work as much as possible for their health conditions.

The government is already bringing in changes to means-tested incapacity payments, which will result in cuts to support for some people with mental health problems or mobility issues.

At the same time, it aims to increase talk therapy for people with less severe mental health problems and trial new schemes that integrate health and job search support.

