UK cyber attack control bans the use of 'Admin' and '12345' as passwords | science and technology news





Common and easily guessable passwords such as “admin” or “12345” have been banned in the UK as part of the world's first laws to protect against cyberattacks.

As with default passwords, if users suggest a common password, they will be prompted to change it when creating a new account.

According to research by Which, a home full of smart devices could be exposed to more than 12,000 hacking attacks globally in a week, with 2,684 weak password guessing attempts across five devices.

Password management website NordPass discovered last year that the most commonly used password in the UK was 123456, believe it or not.

The new law comes into effect in the UK from Monday, making the country the first country in the world to introduce it.

Image: Smart devices can be exposed to more than 12,000 hacking attacks worldwide in just one week. Photo: iStock

It is part of the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) framework, which is designed to improve the UK's resilience against cyber attacks and prevent malicious interference from impacting the wider UK and global economies.

The law requires manufacturers of all Internet-connected devices, from cell phones to smart doorbells to high-tech refrigerators, to implement minimum security standards.

You must also post contact information so that bugs and issues can be reported and resolved, and you must advise consumers of the minimum amount of time they can expect to receive critical security updates.

The 10 most commonly used passwords in the UK in 2023

123456 password qwerty liverpool 123456789 armory 12345678 12345 abc123 chelsea

Minister for Science and Technology Viscount Camrose said: “As our daily lives become increasingly reliant on connected devices, the threats posed by the internet are increasing and growing.”

“From today, consumers will have greater peace of mind that their smart devices are protected from cybercrime. We are committed to making the UK the safest place in the world to be online. “These new regulations represent a significant step towards a more secure digital world.”

Recent figures show that 99% of UK adults own at least one smart device, with the average UK household owning nine connected devices.

Read more: UK could be disrupted by cyberattack 'at any time' China is being blamed for two 'malicious' cyber attack campaigns. Origins, tactics and past goals of the Lockbit ransomware gang

Additionally, 57% of households own a smart TV, 53% own a voice assistant, and 49% own a smart watch or fitness wristband.

Copper Horse, a company that provides mobile phone software and security expertise to a wide range of customers, labeled products containing webcams as “weak and insecure” and “not easy to hack and take over.”

The new measures aim to increase consumers' confidence in the security of the products they use and buy.

It is part of the government’s £2.6 billion national cyber strategy to protect and promote the UK online.

