Britain will not accept asylum seekers from Ireland returning home, Rishi Sunak says | Immigration and Asylum





Rishi Sunak said Britain would not accept the return of asylum seekers from Ireland and dismissed the possibility of a deal with Dublin.

The Prime Minister doubled down on Rwandan deportation plans and appeared to refuse any deal with the Irish government over concerns about asylum seekers coming into Rwanda from Northern Ireland.

The comments on Monday, three days before the Conservatives face voters in local elections, undermined attempts to defuse what has emerged as the biggest threat to British-Irish relations since Brexit.

Asked whether the UK could agree a returns plan with Ireland, Sunak told ITV: I'm not interested in that. If the EU won't allow returns to France, where illegal immigrants come from, they won't allow returns to the EU through Ireland. Of course we won't do that. Because I want a deterrent, I am determined to get the Rwanda plan up and running.

Asked whether there had been return negotiations with the EU, the Prime Minister said: no. I was completely focused on getting the Rwanda plan up and running.

Downing Street hopes the Rwanda safety law, a centerpiece of the Tory election campaign that received royal assent last week, will help stop people crossing in small boats from France.

The Irish government said there had been a surge in migrants entering the country through the land border with Northern Ireland in part due to the threat of deportation to the East African country. Currently, more than 80% of asylum seekers in Ireland enter the country through this route. The Irish Refugee Council and other advocacy groups have questioned these figures.

The Irish Cabinet on Tuesday will consider emergency legislation to expedite the return of asylum seekers to the UK, seeking the legal changes needed to overturn a ruling by Ireland's High Court last month that Britain was no longer a safe third country for asylum seekers due to the Rwanda plan. The expected.

Sunak's dismissal of the deal with Dublin followed a joint press conference in which Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Irish Foreign Minister Michel Martin spoke about cooperation.

The Rwanda plan is already acting as a deterrent, Heaton-Harris said, and its effectiveness will increase once flights begin. We will be monitoring all of this very closely and will continue to work with the Irish Government on this matter. He added that he would not want to upend relations with Ireland.

Prime Minister Martin said the British-Irish intergovernmental meeting, a forum established under the Good Friday Agreement, had been constructive and warm. Any agreement on returns must be reciprocal and reciprocal, Martin added. He said the joint statement noted the importance of the two governments continuing to cooperate on the issue of illegal migration.

Both sides wanted to downplay the Foreign Office's decision to postpone talks between Home Secretary James Cleverly and Home Secretary Helen McEntee, which led McEntee to skip other meetings with British officials. I started running.

Heaton-Harris said she was satisfied with the legislation proposed by the Irish government. He said the bill would reset the legal position before the court ruling.

But the Prime Minister's subsequent declaration that Britain would not accept returns from Ireland raised prospects that the crisis would escalate. The Irish government has not yet disclosed the terms of the proposed legislative amendments or what will happen if Britain does not cooperate.

Diplomacy unfolded amid growing anxiety over deportation. Rivka Shaw, policy officer at the Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit, a legal advice centre, said thousands of people feared being bundled into vans and detained.

We heard stories of people who were absolutely terrified, she said. This includes unaccompanied children in the asylum system. [and] They were talking about people who had already been here for two years. You may be living in our community, attending school, possibly receiving adult education, volunteering, and waiting in the uncertainty of the asylum system.

The imminent threat of detention will cause people to disappear from their accommodation and skip appointments, putting them at greater risk of exploitation in the underground economy, Shaw said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/apr/29/uk-not-accept-return-asylum-seekers-ireland-rishi-sunak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos