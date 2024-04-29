Ukraine warns of dire situation against Russia as it awaits US help





Russian troops have captured or entered half a dozen villages on Ukraine's eastern front over the past week, underscoring the deteriorating situation in the region for under-equipped and outnumbered Ukrainian forces as They are waiting for the American military aid they have needed for a long time.

The situation on the front has worsened, General Oleksandr Syrsky, Ukraine's commander-in-chief, said in a statement on Sunday in which he announced that his troops had withdrawn from two villages west of Avdiivka, a Ukrainian stronghold in the east that Russia seized earlier this year. year, and another village further south.

Military experts say Moscow's recent advances reflect its desire to exploit a window of opportunity to continue its attacks before the first batch of a new U.S. military aid package arrives in Ukraine to help relieve its troops.

Congress recently approved $60 billion in military aid for Ukraine, and President Biden signed it last week, pledging to speed up arms shipments.

In an attempt to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line, the enemy has concentrated its main efforts on several areas, creating a significant advantage in terms of forces and means, General Syrsky said on Sunday .

Here is an overview of the current situation.

A slow but steady advance near Avdiivka

General Syrsky said the most difficult situation at the moment was around the villages west of Avdiivka, which Russia captured in February after months of fierce fighting. He said Russia had deployed up to four brigades to the region with the aim of advancing towards Ukrainian military logistics hubs, such as the eastern city of Pokrovsk.

After Russia captured Avdiivka, Ukrainian forces withdrew to a new defensive line about five kilometers to the west, along a series of small villages, but this line has now been overtaken by Russian forces. General Syrsky said on Sunday that his troops had withdrawn from Berdychi and Semenivka, the last two villages in this region which are not yet fully under Russian control.

Serhii Kuzan, president of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, a non-governmental research group, said the Ukrainian command had to make a choice between a bad situation and an even worse situation and had decided to lose territories rather than soldiers .

To further complicate the situation, Russian forces managed to break through the northern part of this defensive line by exploiting a gap in the Ukrainian positions and quickly advancing towards the village of Ocheretyne. This village is located on a road leading to Pokrovsk, approximately 19 kilometers to the west. It is unclear whether Russian forces have taken full control.

The offensive on Chasiv Yar

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said Sunday that Russian gains at Ocheretyne presented the Russian command with a choice: continue pushing west toward Pokrovsk, or push toward north towards Chasiv Yar, a town which suffered. incessant Russian attacks in recent weeks.

According to Ukrainian officials, as many as 25,000 Russian troops are involved in an offensive on Chasiv Yar. Chasiv Yar, about seven miles west of Bakhmut, lies on strategic high ground.

Its capture would place the town of Kostiantynivka, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) to the southwest, in Moscow's direct line of fire. The city is the main supply point for Ukrainian forces on much of the Eastern Front.

A northward push from Ocheretyne could also allow Russian forces to attack Kostiantynivka from the south, in a pincer movement.

Russian forces currently have the opportunity to make significant operational gains near Chasiv Yar, the Institute for the Study of War said in its report on Sunday.

Difficult weeks ahead

Mr. Kuzan, the military expert, said Russian advances would continue for the foreseeable future, depending on the speed and volume of Western aid.

The United States announced last week that it would urgently disburse the first billion dollars of its new military aid program to Ukraine. This batch will include shoulder-fired Stinger surface-to-air missiles and other air defense munitions, Javelin anti-tank guided missiles and 155-millimeter shells.

Ukraine particularly needs artillery shells, essential for pounding the enemy and limiting their movements. Speaking to Western allies last week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was currently firing 10 shells for every shell fired by Ukraine.

But it remains unclear whether those supplies will reach the battlefield quickly enough to stop the Russian advance.

Military experts said Russia was preparing to launch a new large-scale offensive in late May or early June and would continue its attacks in the coming weeks. Volodymyr Bitsak, a Ukrainian commander, said on national television on Monday that Russia had deployed four battalions near the border with Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region.

We are still waiting for the supplies promised to Ukraine, Mr. Zelensky said in his evening speech on Sunday. He added that he had just spoken with Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat who is the minority leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, about providing U.S. military aid.

We expect that the volume and content of supplies could change the situation on the battlefield, Zelensky said.

During a visit to kyiv on Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the many months it took Congress to approve new military assistance to Ukraine and the inability to Europe's failure to deliver munitions on time had serious consequences on the battlefield.

It's a matter of life and death, Stoltenberg said at a news conference. When we fail to act as we should, Ukrainians pay the price.

Lara Jakes contributed reporting.

