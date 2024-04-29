Fans were delighted when Janet Jackson finally announced her autumn 2024 UK and European tour dates. How to get Together Again tickets





Sign up for Roisin OConnors' free weekly newsletter. Listen to this now. Hear all about music. Listen to this email now for free.

Janet Jackson has announced she will be touring Europe this year with a number of dates taking place across the UK.

The Together Again tour celebrates the star's 50 years in the industry and 35 years since her landmark 1989 album Rhythm Nation 1814. There had previously been hints that the singer would visit the UK again.

This will be the musician's first major event in the UK since 2019, when she performed at Glastonbury as part of a world tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of her hit album.

In a video message accompanying the announcement on Monday (April 29), Jackson said: I just wanted to say thank you for making this tour our most successful tour to date.

And in Europe we met for less than a minute. But they won't wait any longer and will be touring Together Again across Europe this fall.

I miss you so much. We had a really great time with this show. I can't wait to come and have a great time with you.

Fans were delighted and expressed their excitement with many posts within minutes of the announcement. at las!

I'll turn on the bell and go! One supporter said hotels and transportation had been booked.

Jackson announced her European tour dates on Monday (March 29) (@JanetJackson/Twitter)

We were hungry!!! Added another one.

Supporters decided their efforts would not be hampered by the expected ticket surge.

Janet Jackson has announced another UK tour. Will the fact that she's notorious for canceling her own shows stop me from frantically trying to get her tickets on Friday morning? one Jackson fan said, along with a GIF of the star saying he's number one.

Others said they had waited years for a chance to see her.

My anxiety was through the roof because I was so scared that I wouldn't get a ticket. I have been praying for times like this for years.

Enjoy unlimited access to over 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music.

Apply now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to over 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music.

Apply now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

The European leg kicks off in Paris on September 25 before moving on to Birmingham, London and Glasgow before finishing at Manchester's Co-op Live stadium on October 1.

The Control singer will continue the 10-day event by performing in European cities Antwerp, Munich, Cologne and Berlin before concluding in Amsterdam.

The North American leg, opened by Dilemma artist Nelly, launched in April and will continue across the U.S. and Canada through July.

Meanwhile, the European tour will be supported by The Fugees member Wyclef Jean, except for the London date, for which supporting acts have not yet been announced.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3rd at 9am at JanetJackson.com.

Special pre-sale and concession tickets are available to Mastercard cardholders starting Tuesday (April 30) at http://priceless.com/music.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/janet-jackson-uk-tour-europe-together-again-2024-b2536459.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos