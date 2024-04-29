US says Putin probably didn't order Navalny's death in February: report | Political news





Officials say that while Putin remains culpable for the death of his biggest critic, he probably didn't want it to happen when it did.

U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely did not foresee imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny being killed in February in an Arctic prison camp, according to U.S. media .

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter whom it did not name, reported that U.S. intelligence agencies had not disputed Putin's culpability in Navalny's death but had concluded that the Russian president had probably not ordered Navalny's death at the time it took place. .

The finding was widely accepted within the intelligence community and shared by several agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the State Department's intelligence unit, the Journal cited Saturday as saying. its sources.

The Associated Press news agency, citing a U.S. official, reported separately that the intelligence community had found no compelling evidence that Putin knew about the timing of Navalny's death or that he directly ordered it.

That report also highlighted that Washington believed Putin was ultimately responsible for the death of Navalny, who endured brutal prison conditions and was poisoned with a nerve agent in 2020 in an incident that nearly killed him.

Navalny, 47, was Russia's best-known opposition politician and Putin's fiercest critic. At the time of his death on February 16, he was serving a 19-year prison sentence for extremism, which he rejected as politically motivated.

He had been behind bars since January 2021 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering from his Novichok poisoning.

Skepticism

Navalny's allies, branded extremists by authorities, have accused Putin of having him murdered and said they would provide evidence to support their claims.

Russian officials have only said Navalny died of natural causes and denied any involvement in both the earlier poisoning and his death.

The Journal said the US assessment was based on a range of information, including classified intelligence, and an analysis of public facts, including the timing of Navalny's death and how it overshadowed Navalny's re-election. Putin in March, the newspaper cited some of its sources. as told.

The people who spoke to the Journal did not specify how Navalny might have died, or whether intelligence services had developed alternative explanations for his death.

In announcing Navalny's death, Russia said he collapsed during a walk in the penal colony and paramedics were unable to resuscitate him.

The newspaper adds, citing security officials in several European capitals, that some European intelligence agencies have also been informed and that some countries remain skeptical that Putin was not directly involved in the February incident. In a system as tightly controlled as Putin's Russia, it is unlikely that Navalny could have suffered harm without the presidents' knowledge, European officials reported.

Leonid Volkov, a top aide to Navalny, also reportedly rejected the findings.

Those who say Putin didn't know clearly don't understand how Russia works today, he said, according to the Journal. The idea that Putin was uninformed and did not approve of Navalny's murder is ridiculous.

