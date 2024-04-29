US and UK urge Hamas to accept Israel's offer of ceasefire in war in Gaza | Israel Gaza War News





British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the proposal included a 40-day ceasefire and the release of prisoners.

The United States and Britain have urged Hamas to accept Israel's offer for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of some hostages held in the besieged territory.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Monday that the offer Israel has made to Hamas includes a 40-day ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of potentially thousands of Palestinian prisoners in return for the release of some Israeli hostages.

Prime Minister Cameron described the offer as generous at a World Economic Forum meeting in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Monday.

“I hope Hamas will accept the offer before them,” he said, emphasizing that the war will not end until all prisoners are released.

Earlier Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he hoped Hamas would accept the offer.

They have to decide and they have to decide quickly. I hope they make the right decision,” Blinken said.

A woman and children flee after Israeli shelling in Nusseyrat, central Gaza Strip. [AFP]

Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been trying to broker an agreement between Israel and Hamas for months, but the diplomatic flurry of recent days seemed to signal a renewed push to halt hostilities that have persisted for nearly seven months.

Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 34,488 people and wounded 77,643 since Oct. 7, according to the Palestinian Authority in the besieged region.

Israel began its war on Gaza after Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,139 people and taking about 250 hostage, according to Al Jazeera's tally based on official Israeli statistics.

During a week-long ceasefire in late November, Palestinian groups in Gaza released dozens of hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

Hamas delegation dispatched to Cairo

The proposal for a 40-day ceasefire comes as a senior Hamas delegation travels to Egypt for the latest round of negotiations aimed at halting, if not halting, Israel's ruthless war on the Gaza Strip.

The delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas' deputy leader in Gaza, is expected to deliver the group's response to the latest proposals.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he hoped Hamas would accept the offer. [Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP Photo]

Hamas has repeatedly said it wants a permanent end to the fighting as part of negotiations for the release of prisoners.

Meanwhile, hard-line Israeli ministers are warning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his government will fall if a ceasefire is agreed with Hamas in exchange for the release of prisoners.

Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith, reporting from occupied East Jerusalem, said an Israeli delegation was ready to go to Cairo tomorrow, but that would depend on Hamas' response to Israel's ceasefire proposal.

Israel is understood to be demanding fewer than 40 of the 130 prisoners held by Hamas in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a move to a second cease-fire phase. He said he remained calm.

Smith noted that Hamas had insisted in previous talks that it wanted a complete end to hostilities and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

So the question is whether these offers of continued calm are enough, given that Hamas has been calling for a permanent ceasefire, Smith said.

Israel's war on Gaza has driven about 80 percent of the territory's population of 2.3 million people from their homes, caused extensive destruction in several villages and cities, and pushed northern Gaza to the brink of famine.

