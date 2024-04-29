Autonomous semi-trailers on their way to American roads





Pittsburgh — On a three-lane test track along the Monongahela River, an 18-wheel tractor-trailer came around a curve. Nobody was on board.

A quarter mile later, the truck's sensors spotted a trash can blocking one lane and a tire in another. In less than a second, he signaled, moved into the open lane, and rumbled through the obstacles.

The self-driving semiconductor, equipped with 25 laser, radar and camera sensors, is owned by Pittsburgh-based Aurora Innovation Inc. Late this year, Aurora plans to begin hauling freight on Interstate 45 between the Dallas and Houston areas with 20 driverless trucks.

An autonomous tractor-trailer maneuvers around a test track in Pittsburgh on March 14, 2024. The truck is owned by Pittsburgh-based Aurora Innovation Inc.. Aurora plans to begin hauling freight on Interstate 45 between the Dallas and Houston areas with 20 driverless trucks. late this year. Gene J. Puskar / AP

Within three to four years, Aurora and its competitors plan to put thousands of self-driving trucks on U.S. public highways. The aim is for trucks, which can circulate almost 24 hours a day without interruption, to speed up the flow of goods, thereby speeding up delivery times.

The image of a fully loaded 80,000-pound driverless truck on a highway at 65 mph or faster can strike a note of terror. A January poll by AAA found that a majority of Americans – 66% – said they would fear riding in an autonomous vehicle.

But in less than nine months, trucks equipped with Aurora systems will begin hauling loads between terminals at FedEx, Uber Freight, Werner and others. Aurora and most of its competitors plan to begin operating freight routes in Texas, where snow and ice are generally rare.

For years, it seemed that the first project for autonomous vehicles would be to drive around big cities. But General Motors' Cruise robotaxi unit is in trouble following a serious accident. And Alphabet's Waymo is facing opposition to expanding its autonomous ride service in California.

Autonomous trucks are therefore poised to become the first computer-controlled vehicles deployed in large numbers on public roads.

Arguments for and against

However, safety advocates caution that in the absence of federal regulations, it will primarily be up to companies to decide when tractor-trailers are safe enough to operate without humans on board.

Aurora and other companies say years of testing have shown their trucks will be safer than those driven by humans. They note that laser and radar sensors in vehicles can “see” further than human eyes. Trucks never get tired, never get distracted, or become impaired by alcohol or drugs.

“We want to be out there with thousands or tens of thousands of trucks on the road,” said Chris Urmson, CEO of Aurora. “And to do that, we have to be safe. That's the only way the public will accept it. Frankly, it's the only way our customers will accept it.”

Phil Koopman, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University who studies vehicle automation, agreed that self-driving trucks can theoretically be safer. But he warned that vehicle computers would inevitably make mistakes. And how trucks behave on real roads, he said, depends on the quality of their safety engineering.

With billions of dollars of investments at stake, Koopman said, he wonders how companies will balance security decisions.

“Everything I see indicates they are trying to do the right thing,” he said. “But the devil is in the details.”

On the test track, reporters saw Aurora's tractor-trailers avoid simulated road obstacles, including pedestrians, a flat tire and even a horse. The trucks spotted obstacles more than a quarter mile away and avoided them.

But they were going just 35 mph in a controlled environment. (The trucks are tested with human safety drivers on Texas highways, at higher speeds.)

Since 2021, Aurora trucks have autonomously transported goods more than a million miles on public roads with human safety drivers on board. There have only been three accidents, Urmson said, all caused by errors made by human drivers in other vehicles.

A federal database launched in June 2021 shows at least 13 crashes with other vehicles involving autonomous tractor-trailers, including three involving Auroras. In all cases, the accidents were caused by other vehicles.

Conclusions

Last month, Urmson said the public company expects to turn a profit by the end of 2027 or early 2028. To do that, Aurora must deploy thousands of trucks, move freight and collect per-mile fees from customers.

Aurora, Urmson said, will not compromise safety, although it could delay the realization of profits.

“If we put a vehicle on the road that's not safe enough – and that we don't have confidence in the safety of – then it kills everything else,” he said.

The company's competitors – Plus.ai, Gatik, Kodiak Robotics and others – also plan to soon put driverless trucks on the roads to transport goods for customers. Gatik expects it this year or next year; the others have not set times.

Don Burnette, CEO of Kodiak, said highways are a better environment for autonomous vehicles than cities with robo-taxis. There are fewer pedestrians and fewer unexpected events occur.

“An accident waiting to happen”

At a mega Buc-ee's convenience store along I-45 south of Dallas, the prospect of driverless tractor-trailers sparked fear.

“It looks like a disaster waiting to happen,” said Kent Franz, a high school basketball coach in Chandler, Oklahoma. “I've heard about driverless cars – Tesla, what have you – and the accidents they've had. Eighteen-wheelers? Something that heavy, relying on technology that has proven that it could be defective? That doesn't seem very comfortable.

No federal regulations specifically cover autonomous vehicles, Carnegie Mellon's Koopman noted. And most states don't have one. As a result, he said, the public must trust businesses.

Federal agencies do not have the power to prevent autonomous vehicles from operating on the roads. However, if something goes wrong, they can require recalls or take the trucks out of service.

The companies say driverless tractor-trailers can help address a shortage of truck drivers, estimated by the trucking industry at 64,000 drivers. But there are also fears that self-driving trucks could eventually supplant human drivers and cost them their livelihoods.

Aurora's Urmson said he believes driverless tractor-trailers will complement work already done by human drivers.

“If you drive a truck today,” he said, “I expect you can retire driving a truck.”

